Can’t go wrong at Stage 212 with new comedy

Alex Guerrero, Scott Harl, Robbie Malerk and Charlie Dominguez act out a scene during a rehearsal of “The Play That Goes Wrong”on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Deb Lenhausen read the script to “The Play That Goes Wrong” and laughingly thought, more than a few times, “Yeah, that’s happened to me.”

Lenhausen agreed to direct the new comedy for Stage 212 in La Salle mainly because it’s funny. This show-within-a-show features mishaps that have prompted guffaws from Stage 212’s cast.

But Lenhausen also gravitated to the comedy because it rang true. She has, over a long stage career, seen her share of miscues, lighting failures, props that don’t work, and other errors depicted in “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

“All the things that ever could go wrong in a show are thrown into this one,” Lenhausen said.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is about a fictitious theater company staging a murder-mystery, only this is no “Whodunit.” The comedy centers around the on-stage blunders that make the players cringe but which will make the audience howl.

The cast of “The Play That Goes Wrong” (from left) Scott Harl, Nick Adams, Jeff Sudakov, Ana Klobnak, and Mary Gramsas act out a scene during rehearsal on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

“I cannot stop laughing,” said Charlie Dominguez, cast as Jonathan/Charles Haversham. “To this day, even after weeks (of rehearsals), I laugh at the bits. I try to hold it all in, but it’s so funny, so amusing.”

Paige Ellerbrock, who plays Sandra/Florence Colleymoore, needed only a few minutes perusing the raucous script before she decided to audition.

“This is hands down the most fun play I’ve ever done,” Ellerbrock said, “and I’ve done plays here since I was seven.”

Producer Natalie Smigel said the Stage 212 board gauged the scene in the Illinois Valley and concluded that audiences need for laughter. With plenty of conflict dominating the news, both at home and abroad, theater-goers want laughs and family-friendly escapism.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback that our audience wants to be entertained,” Smigel said. “They don’t want heavy subjects, particularly in this political climate, and don’t want anything that’s controversial. They just want funny.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” checked those boxes perfectly. There is no violence, profanity or politically-charged dialogue – making it suitable for all audiences – and it’s built around madcap laughs.

That’s not to say it’s been easy to produce. “The Play That Goes Wrong” requires an elaborate set along with split-second timing that has tested Lenhausen and the cast.

“I will say this was the most challenging play for me ever,” Lenhausen said, “in terms of managing the blocking, managing around the stunts, and the set is what I call the leading lady.

“I’ve never spent more time working on blocking and changing things or figuring things out. It’s been a challenge and it’s been rewarding.”

Then there was the issue of safety. “The Play That Goes Wrong” features enough pratfalls and physical maneuvers that Smigel and Lenhausen needed not only actors with stamina but also pre-rehearsal stunt training.

For that, Stage 212 turned to stunt coordinator Jeff Sudakov. Besides his many professional credits, Sudakov is certified with the Society of American Fight Directors. He arranged a two-hour workshop with mats and pads to show the players how to simulate injury without actually getting injured.

“Every actor has to fall and fall safely, repeatedly, and everybody can fall once,” he said. “Can you fall 30 times on the same spot on your leg and not get hurt? That requires knowing how to do it safely.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” a comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, will be presented April 17-19 and April 24-26 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m.

Rounding out the cast are Robbie Malerk as Chris/Inspector Carter, Alex Guerrero as Robert/Thomas Colleymoore, Nick Adams as Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the gardener, Scott Harl as Dennis/Perkins the Butler, AJ Botero as Trevor/Sound Tech, Anna Klobnak as Annie/Stage Manager. Joining Sudakov in the Stage Crew roles are Tea Lamboley and Mary C. Gramsas.

Assisting Lenhausen and Smigel in the production staff are assistant director Forrest Boes, stage manager/prop coordinator Kelly Johnson, costume coordinator Vicky Bickel, set construction crew Tieman Builders, Scot Smigel and Natalie Smigel, light operator Thomas Bickel, sound operator Victoria Schultz and stagehand Maxwell Brousse.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 beginning April 6, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org .