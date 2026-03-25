John Waite, tributes to Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin headline the Arcada Theatre in April

John Waite will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles April 23, 2026. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

The April lineup at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles features classic rock legends, world-class tributes and unique musical performances.

From a high-energy benefit with the Cactus All Stars to iconic singer John Waite and tributes to Johnny Cash and Led Zeppelin and much more, there is a show on the calendar for every type of music fan this spring.

Cactus All Stars (featuring Carmine Appice) – April 3, 8 p.m.

This benefit concert for the Towers 2 Tunnels Foundation, which supports military members and families, as well as first responders, will feature rock heavyweights like Billy Sheehan, Doug Aldridge, Pat Travers and more. Tickets start at $25.

In the Flesh: Echoes of Pink Floyd – April 4, 8 p.m.

This Pink Floyd tribute recreates the visuals and sound of an original concert, playing the band’s greatest music with a new intensity. Tickets start at $32.

Led Zeppelin Legacy with Kashmir – April 10, 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir recreates a 70’s Zeppelin show with authentic vintage stage gear, costumes and special effects. The band stays true to the music of the legendary band with an authentic recreation. Tickets start at $32.75.

The Broken Hearts: Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, April 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Former Tom Petty and Mudcrutch bandmate and bassist Charlie Souza created this tribute band in 2017, accurately recreating the live Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers experience. Tickets start at $32.75.

The Man In Black (Johnny Cash Tribute) – April 12, 5 p.m.

Tribute artist Shawn Barker has the looks, baritone voice and mannerisms of the late Johnny Cash, perfectly recreating a live concert from the music icon. Barker pays tribute to all eras of Cash’s music, complete with a full backing band. Tickets start at $32.75.

Uli Jon Roth – April 18, 8 p.m.

Legendary guitarist and composer Uli Jon Roth, who once played with The Scorpions, performs his new program “Pictures of Destiny,” complete with a full band and string quartet. This mesmerizing three hour show will include multimedia projections to match the music. Tickets start at $46.75.

Small Town: A John Mellencamp Experience – April 19, 5 p.m.

This seven-piece band authentically recreates the timeless music of John Mellencamp’s extraordinary catalog, playing hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Scarecrow,” “Small Town,” “Pink Houses” and so many more. Tickets start at $32.75.

John Waite – April 23, 7:30 p.m.

John Waite will perform hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, and with The Babys and Bad English. Waite’s catalogue of hits features the hit “Missing You,” “Isn’t It Time” from The Babys and “When I See You Smile” with Bad English. Tickets start at $56.75.

Tommy’s Rock Trip with Tommy Clufetos – April 24, 8 p.m.

Rock drummer Tommy Clufetos, who has played with several rock legends including Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, will celebrate heavy metal and hard rock history. The band will pay homage to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, playing their hits and deep cuts. Tickets start at $46.75.

Buckethead – April 25, 8 p.m.

Virtuoso guitarist Buckethead, who performs with a KFC bucket on his head, will mesmerize audiences with his fast, innovative playing that spans many genres of music. From progressive rock to metal to blues, ambient and more, Buckethead also played with Guns N’ Roses and his music has been featured in many Hollywood productions. Tickets start at $56.75.

For more information about these shows and more, visit arcadalive.com.