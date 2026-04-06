Hairbanger’s Ball, Hi Infidelity to rock Naperville’s Last Fling

Hi Infidelity will close out the 2026 Last Fling at 3:45 p.m. Labor Day, performing ’80s rock favorites from bands such as Journey, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and Boston as well as newer classics. (Photo provided by JPM Photography )

Organizers for Last Fling have announced the bands that will keep Naperville’s end-of-summer block party rocking Labor Day weekend.

The event, which is the Naperville Jaycees largest annual fundraiser, takes place Sept. 4-7 along Jackson Avenue in the city’s downtown.

Friday

Put on your best spandex for headliner Hairbangers Ball. The ’80s hair rock tribute band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Hairbanger's Ball (Provided)

Sammy & The Knights kick off the weekend’s music at 5 p.m. with R&B and rock favorites from the ’60s and ’70s.

Saturday

Hillbilly Rockstarz bring their high-energy show packed with Southern grit, modern hits, and ’90s throwbacks to the Jackson Avenue stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup opens with Led Zeppelin tribute band Physical Graffiti at noon, followed by Whiskey Road and their take on classic, Southern and country rock hits at 2:30 p.m. Country 2K plays top anthems and ballads from the 2000s starting at 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

Sixteen Candles brings the nostalgia and energy of the 1980s to the stage at 8 p.m.

Acoustic trio Tres Moustache kicks off the music at noon Sunday, followed by ’80s cover band Members Only at 2:30 p.m. The Ron Burgundys will croon soft rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s starting at 5:15 p.m.

Monday

Hi Infidelity will close out the 2026 Last Fling at 3:45 p.m. Labor Day, performing ’80s rock favorites from bands such as Journey, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and Boston as well as newer classics.

At noon, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones will salute legendary artists such as Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, The Beatles and more during a complimentary lunch for military veterans in the Sponsors’ Area, near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street.

All times are subject to change. For details, visit lastfling.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260406/news/last-fling-announces-musical-lineup-set-to-rock-napervilles-labor-day-weekend/