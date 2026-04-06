Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 April 11-12

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues its 76th Season Classics Series with a program of energy, elegance and symphonic power on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues its 76th Season Classics Series with a program of energy, elegance and symphonic power 7:30 p.m. April 11 and 2:30 p.m. April 12 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

Led by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman, the concert features works by Quinn Mason, Robert Schumann and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Cellist Oliver Herbert is featured in Schumann’s lyrical and emotionally rich Cello Concerto, a work known for its seamless flow and expressive character, according to a news release from ESO.

The concert also includes Quinn Mason’s “A Joyous Trilogy,” a vibrant and rhythmic celebration by one of today’s most exciting young composers. The program concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, one of the most iconic and dramatic works in the classical repertoire, according to the release.

A rising star in the world of classical music, Herbert has appeared as a soloist with the San Francisco Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and New World Symphony. Praised for his “profound musicality and compelling stage presence,” Herbert brings technical mastery and deep artistry to every performance.

A pre-concert talk by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will take place one hour before each concert.

Tickets are available at ElginSymphony.org. Tickets start at $20. The ESO offers discounted student tickets for $10 for those with a valid student ID, and free youth tickets for children age 17 and younger with a paid adult ticket.

Call the ESO Box Office at 847-888-4000 for more information and to include free youth tickets in your order.

The ESO Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.