Springtime festivals celebrate music, art, history in northern Illinois

Celebrate the beauty of Lilac Time in Lombard at a variety of special events including guided walking tours of Lilacia Park offered by the Lombard Historical Society through May 17. (Renee Tomell)

Stop to smell the lilacs, celebrate history and enjoy art as these festivals kick off the spring season in April and May.

Let these events inspire a day trip to get out and enjoy the spring blooms. From outdoor markets and wine walks to family-friendly celebrations and food-focused events, communities throughout northern Illinois are coming back to life with plenty to see and do.

Mid-April-May

Richardson Adventure Farm Tulip Festival

Annika Barger of Glen Ellyn walks amidst the flowers during the 2025 Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest is expected to open in late April. (Photo by Tom Funk)

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove

richardsonadventurefarm.com

More than one million blooms along a private 36-acre lake are the perfect way to welcome spring. Admission is $20 per person age 4 and older and includes one free tulip per person. Check the website and social media pages for blooming details and be sure to check back later in the season to enjoy its sunflower fields and other farm fun.

Mid-April to mid-May

Midwest Tulip Fest

Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park

kuipersfamilyfarm.com

Frolic among the gorgeous blooms at Kuipers Family Farm during the Midwest Tulip Fest. Guests can enjoy more than 700,000 tulips across 8 acres, featuring 30 different varieties. Check the website for opening dates and times.

April 9

Taste of Spring

4-8 p.m. Downtown Sycamore

discoversycamore.com/events/taste-of-spring

Bring friends to sip, stroll, shop and explore downtown Sycamore. Check in and pick up the tasting glass and enjoy sips and bites at local businesses. Advance registration required.

April 24-25

Spring ArtScene

5-9 p.m., 713 E. State St., Rockford

artsforeveryone.com/artscene

The Rockford Area Arts Council hosts the event that brings a gallery walk as visitors can stroll and explore a wide variety of art and even chat with the artists.

April 25-26

General Grant’s Home Front Reenactment & Encampment

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 91 Bouthillier St., Galena

tristatehistoricalpresentations.blogspot.com

Step back in time and visit the encampment, see demonstrations and shop the bazaar. Admission is $5 per person.

April 30

The Big House Ballgame

Time TBD, Old Joliet Prison Historic Site, 1125 Collins St., Joliet

jolietslammers.com/bhbg/

Cheer on the Joliet Slammers as they play an exhibition game inside the walls of the Old Joliet Prison. Tickets are required.

May 1-2

Dutch Days

Fulton, multiple locations

cityoffulton.us and Facebook

With brooms in hand, youngsters scrub clean the street Saturday, May 3, 2025, ahead of the Fulton Dutch Days parade. (Alex T. Paschal)

From wooden clog dancing to the community parade and all of the festival fun in this small town located along the Mississippi River.

May 2

Downers Grove Founders Fest Country in the Park

12-3 p.m.

Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave.

dghistory.org/events

Celebrate the community’s roots with pioneer games, a petting zoo, music and a demonstration from a blacksmith. Founders Fest starts April 25 with a golf tournament and check out the documentary on April 29. See full list of events on the website.

Morel Mania Inc. sold all sorts of morel-themed items from magnets to T-shirts to walking sticks Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Midwest Morel Fest in the Jordan block in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

May 2

Midwest Morel Fest & Burger Bash

7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Washington Park, Jackson Street, Ottawa

visitottawa.com

Morel Fest kicks off in the morning, where guests can shop a large botanical market and morel market featuring a wide variety of mushrooms and mushroom goods. Learn how to identify morels on a guided morel hunt. The Burger Bash kicks off at noon, so stick around for a hearty lunch.

May 2

Touch a Truck

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn

gepark.org

Check out the trucks, vehicles and more at this community event.

May 2 & 3

Wine on the Fox

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 2, noon to 6 p.m., May 3

Hudson Park, Oswego

wineonthefox.com

Oswego’s popular Wine on the Fox event is set for Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 at Hudson Crossing Park along the Fox River. This is a free, all-ages event, however tickets are required to enjoy the tastings. Guests can taste a variety of regional wines and craft beers and relax to live entertainment.

May 2-17

Lilac Time

Lombard, multiple locations

lombardlilactime.com

Stop and smell the lilacs in this well-loved festival where visitors can stroll through Lilacia Park, shop the plant sale, enjoy concerts and story times, tour historic buildings and put down a chair to enjoy the parade or better yet, lace up and join the 5K walk Mutt Strut and pancake breakfast.

May 8-10

Galena Main Street Sidewalk Sale

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Main Street, Galena

visitgalena.org/event/galena-main-street-sidewalk-sale/6746/

See what’s new for spring as retailers showcase their spring and summer inventory in clothing and home décor.

May 9

DeKalb Back Alley Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

Facebook and enjoyillinois.com/things-to-do/festivals-and-events/listing/dekalb-back-alley-market/

Browse items crafted by artisans, find antiques, and much more.

May 16

Rochelle Railroad Days

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St., Rochelle

cityofrochelle.net/event/railroad-days-4/

Enjoy a family-friendly day with hotdogs, princess visit, music, trainspotting and bounce houses.

May 16

Streator Food Truck Festival

Noon to 7 p.m.

Streator City Park, 201 N. Park St., Streator

streatorpublicart.com/food-truck-fest

Enjoy plenty of food and drinks, as well as vendors and live music. Guests are asked to bring a blanket or chair.

May 16-17

Old Capitol Art Fair

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 South Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield

For more than 60 years visitors have flocked to the state capital to shop the fine arts fair which includes activities for children, live entertainment and food too.

May 16

Blooming Fest

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown West Chicago

westchicago.org/blooming-fest

One of the region’s largest plant sales that draws gardening enthusiasts from across the area. Shop for crafts, enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

May 16

Springfield Pridefest

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield

visitspringfieldillinois.com

The family-friendly event includes a Pride Parade, live music, and celebrating everyone.

May 23-24

St. Charles Fine Art Show

Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue, St. Charles

stcharlesfineartshow.com

Northbrook artist Eric Lee's work on display at the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Featuring more than 110 fine artists showcasing work in clay, ceramics, digital art, illustrations, jewelry, photography, fiber, glass, mixed media, oil painting, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

May 22-24

Streator Park Fest

Streator City Park, 201 N. Park St., Streator

streator.org

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Park Fest, featuring a carnival, live music, vendors, kids parade and more.

May 27-30

Genoa Days

Downtown Genoa

genoa-il.com

This annual four-day event features rides, vendors, food, live music, a parade and much more.

May 30

Dement Town Music Fest

Depot Avenue, Downtown Dixon

discoverdixon.com

This all-ages festival is a day filled with live music, food, art and community. Visit the website for more information and a full lineup of bands and events.