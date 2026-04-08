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MJ Live to tribute Michael Jackson at Rialto Square Theatre this spring

MJ Live will honor the music of Michael Jackson at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, April 25.

MJ Live will honor the music of Michael Jackson at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, April 25. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By Shaw Local News Network

MJ Live will honor the music of Michael Jackson at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, April 25.

Tribute artist Jalles Franca began imitating the “King of Pop’s” signature moves during his time as a performer at Studio 54 nightclub and MGM Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the theatre.

Franca is the only Michael Jackson impersonator with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He has won numerous contests for “Best Michael Jackson Impersonator,” Best overall “look” and “Best Moonwalk.”

Billing himself as “MJ THE LEGEND” Franca has thrilled audiences at private and corporate events, festivals and tribute shows throughout Las Vegas, Hollywood, Dubai and more.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

The SceneMusicJoliet Rialto Square TheatreThe Scene Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Will & Grundy countiesWill County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois