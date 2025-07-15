Tribute bands, musicals, movies highlight summer & fall lineup at The Dixon Theatre

Mike Venier, president of The Dixon: Historic Theatre Board, welcomes guests Sunday, March 2, 2025, to the reopening of The Dixon after a lengthy renovation. New paint, plaster, roof, restrooms and brick work were all part of the rehab. (Alex T. Paschal)

If you can’t see iconic artists like Taylor Swift, Billy Joel or Oasis live in concert, you can certainly enjoy the next-best thing at The Dixon Historic Theatre this year.

The theatre, which reopened in March after extensive renovations, will welcome several tribute bands and artists to the stage this season, as well as musical theatre shows and movie screenings.

The exterior of The Historic Dixon Theatre, seen from its front entrance at 114 S Galena Ave, Dixon, (Shaw Local File Photo)

The 2025 season is bigger than ever, said Executive Director Darren Mangler. In the past, the theater has hosted between 24 and 26 shows a year. But this year, he said the theatre will triple that number.

“It will be a lot of work, but we’re very excited about it,” Mangler said. “It’s almost like a big experiment to see what everyone wants to see. We’re hoping to bring in more people from other areas. Once people find out we’re doing all these big shows, they’ll come. We want people to know The Dixon is alive.”

The lineup of musicals, which the theater is producing with both professional and local actors, includes “Sweet Charity,” opening July 24; and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” opening Sept. 19.

“I think there’s always hidden talent in areas like the Sauk Valley, people who used to be in New York or Los Angeles, and moved back home,“ Mangler said. ”I think there are very talented people in the area who just need an opportunity to get back on stage and show the community what they have. I believe if anyone has theater in their heart, they should have access to a stage.”

The national touring company of “Menopause 2 The Musical: Cruising Through the ‘Change’” will do two shows, a matinee and evening performance, on Nov. 8.

Guitarist Orianthi will headline the “Bikes, Blues, Brews, and BBQ” event, which also features several area blues bands, on Oct. 11. Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29. National touring Sister Hazel performed at the theatre in May.

A variety of tribute acts will pay homage to iconic artists like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on July 19, Foreigner on Aug. 8, Billy Joel on Aug. 30, Steely Dan on Sept. 13, Fleetwood Mac on Oct. 4, Oasis on Oct. 18, Stevie Ray Vaughn on Nov. 9, Taylor Swift on Dec. 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday) and Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 27.

Mangler said there will be several movie nights, showing iconic films like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Remember the Titans,” “Clueless” and a series of Halloween-themed scary and not-so-scary films throughout October, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a shadow cast Oct. 24.

“The theater is a destination for people on weekends. The Dixon is one of those places that brings so many people in for restaurants, hotels and the downtown shops,” Mangler said. “People can walk around and shop, have dinner and see a show. You don’t have to drive to Chicago or the Quad-Cities if The Dixon can have entertainment that rivals those places.”

For more information and a full lineup of events, or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.