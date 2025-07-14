July 14, 2025
Sycamore Park District summer concert continues with ‘Panic at the Costco’ July 17

Free concerts offered Thursdays at Good Tymes Shelter

By Shaw Local News Network
The Stingrays performing at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex Thursday night as part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District.

The Stingrays performing at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex Thursday night as part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District in this Shaw Local June 2022 file photo. (David Petesch)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Park District continues its free summer concert series.

The free concerts are Thursdays at the Good Tymes Shelter at the Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore.

Attendees are encouraged to bring seating or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. Food including burgers, hot dogs, brats, snacks, beer and wine will be available to buy.

The remaining two performances are:

  • Panic at the Costco: July 17. The concert features classic music from the 1960s through the 1990s.
  • Billy Elton: July 24. Attendees can listen to songs by pop artists Billy Joel and Elton John. The concert is held in partnership with the Sycamore Public Library.

For more information, visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series.

