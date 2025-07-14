Aurora to host inaugural Summer Food Truck Festival July 18

The city of Aurora will host its first-ever Summer Food Truck Festival Friday, July 18. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

Bring your appetite to downtown Aurora Friday, July 18 for the city’s first-ever Summer Food Truck Festival from 5-9 p.m.

This event comes on the heels of the city’s successful Fall Food Truck Festival and Spring Food Truck Festival, according to a news release from the City of Aurora.

More than 30 food trucks will line up on Benton Street between River Street and Broadway in the heart of downtown Aurora, serving a diverse array of culinary delight.

From the famous Culinary Gangster Food Truck, to a host of international flavors, including GV’s Italian Street Food, Little O’s Frozen Treats, and Stix and Noodles, the Fest is expected to draw thousands from Aurora and the surrounding area.

The city of Aurora will host its first-ever Summer Food Truck Festival Friday, July 18. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

“We are very excited to bring a diverse collection of top-tier food trucks to this year’s Summer Food Truck Festival,” Community Events Coordinator Christina DiCristofano said in the news release. “With over 30 trucks set to come out, plus live music and no admission fee, we are proud to provide everyone with an opportunity to visit Aurora and enjoy all that the City has to offer.”

Foodies, families, and groups of friends are all welcome to savor the feast of flavors set to be on display. Live music and free family-friendly activities, such as face painting, balloon animals, and caricature artists, will also be on hand, adding to the evening’s entertainment.