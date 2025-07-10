Cocktails at the Crib fundraiser returns to Sycamore July 19

Tickets are on sale now for “Cocktails at the Crib," a fundraiser for the DeKalb County History Center on July 19, 2025. (Photo provided by Michele Donahoe)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host its fourth annual Cocktails at the Crib fundraiser to support the history center’s programming.

The fundraiser will run from 4 to 7 p.m. July 19 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The fundraiser will showcase ongoing corn crib access and construction. Event features include a silent auction, games, cash bar and a tour of the history center’s “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

“This fundraiser truly highlights our beautiful campus,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “We are very excited to offer so many unique experiences during this event, and we are looking forward to celebrating local history with the community who so generously supports our work.”

Craig Mathey and Friends will perform. Souvenir cocktail glasses are available while supplies lasts. Appetizers, desserts, water, soft drinks, beer and wine will be served.

Tickets cost $50. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. To buy tickets, visit the history center or DeKalbCountyHistory.org.

Sponsors include Resource Bank, Lehan Drugs, The Suter Company Inc, Elliot and Wood Inc, Finney Electric, CHS Inc, Bethany Animal Hospital, DeLong Company Inc, Pardridge Insurance, Sycamore Dentistree, Zenz Buildings, and American Title

There is still time to become a sponsor. Learn more at DeKalbCountyHistory.org.

For information, visit DeKalbCountyHistory.org or call 815-895-5762.