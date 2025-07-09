Brother Chimp Brewing expanding to St. Charles this fall

North Aurora’s Brother Chimp Brewing will be adding a second taproom location at 303 N. 4th St. Suite A in St. Charles in the fall of 2025. (Photo provided by Brother Chimp Brewing. )

North Aurora’s Brother Chimp Brewing will be adding a second taproom location in St. Charles this fall.

The taproom will be located at 303 N. 4th St. Suite A in St. Charles.

According to a news release, Brother Chimp Brewing offers a diverse selection of craft beer with a focus on traditional lagers, ales & Belgian-style brews. In addition to their hand-crafted, traditional, small batch beer, patrons also can enjoy an assortment of ciders, wines, seltzers, whiskey and more – including non-alcoholic options.

Since opening in their North Aurora location in 2020, Brother Chimp Brewing has received an array of awards for both their beer and their North Aurora taproom.

These include winning Gold in the Vienna Lager beer style category for their brew “Ludwig” at the 2024 World Beer Cup® – the most prestigious beer competition in the world, the release stated.

Steve Newman, owner of Brother Chimp Brewing, said in the news release the upcoming expansion to St. Charles was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our craft beer with the great community of St. Charles,” said Newman. “There is a wonderful brewery scene already established here in this community, and we are looking forward to being able to add to that scene. We hope everyone has the chance to stop by once we open our doors this fall.”

To find more information on Brother Chimp Brewing, visit brotherchimpbrewing.com.