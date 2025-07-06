The Bristol Renaissance Faire up and running in southern Wisconsin

The Bristol Renaissance Faire will open for the 2025 season Saturday, July 5 and continue through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo provided by Bristol Renaissance Faire. )

The award-winning iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire is now open for the 2025 season and will continue through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1.

Guests will enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on more than 30 acres. The beautiful village nestled amongst the trees will come alive with the sights, sounds and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain visitors.

FEASTING

Go on a stroll through the village with a colossal roasted turkey leg, a juicy steak-on-a-stake or one of the many scrumptious vegetarian delights like the ever-popular garlic mushrooms or chocolate-covered strawberries. Additional menu items include steamed artichokes, gelato, fruit ice, monkey tails, cheese fritters and ice cream crepes. Beverages include craft brews, ciders, cocktails, teas, sodas and more. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options are available.

MARKETPLACE

Browse the more than 125 artisan shops where you can find everything from handmade chain maille, Scottish kilts and handcrafted leather masks to Steampunk adornments, soaps, jewelry and beautiful floral wreaths for the hair. Interesting, educational demonstrations by potters, blacksmiths and other working artisans are offered many times throughout the day.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire will open for the 2025 season Saturday, July 5 and continue through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo provided by Bristol Renaissance Faire. )

ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment can found throughout the village, and includes daredevil acrobats, soulful musicians, side-splitting comedians, full- contact jousts and hundreds of costumed performers who bring the city of Bristol to life.

SPECIAL THEMED WEEKENDS

Weekend Two: Steampunk & Time Traveler Weekend July 12 and 13

Gather your gadgets, gears and goggles, and your finest time-traveling attire. No matter which century you portray, celebrate a leap back (or forward) in time. In addition, there’s a hand-made Steampunk-themed costume contest along with the popular pop-up Absinthe bars.

Weekend Three: Marketplace July 19 and 20

Spend $500 or more in the Marketplace and receive two tickets to return to the Faire any Saturday or Sunday through Sept. 1.

Weekend Four: Cottagecore Weekend July 26 and 27

Don your best woodland attire and frolic at the Faire. Use the provided map for a self-guided ‘Cozy Crawl’ showing the locations of village artisans creating beautiful hand-made items that you can take home to your own cozy cottage. There’s also ‘Toadstool Time,’ a Maypole Dance, Drum Jam and more.

Weekend Five: Pirate Weekend Aug. 2 and 3

Visit the Faire for a civilized dive into Pirate culture. New this year is ‘The Pirate .05k’ where costumed participants will swagger through the all-new pirate “obstacle” course and receive an exclusive finisher’s medal and a free drink.

Weekend Six: RennConTM Aug. 9 and 10

This weekend is a celebration of cosplay in all its forms whether inspiration comes from comics, anime, TV or movies.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire will open for the 2025 season Saturday, July 5 and continue through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo provided by Bristol Renaissance Faire)

RIDES AND GAMES

A wonderland of rides and games await guests. The Sword Master’s Challenge, a 40-Foot climbing wall, an escape room, ‘DaVinci’s Flying Machine,’ ‘Fight the Knight’ and the age-old, but ever-popular ‘Vegetable Justice’ are just a few.

PUB CRAWL

Choose from more than 14 beers on tap or a delicious mead as you go around the village. Gluten-free cider is also available. Four alcoholic drinks are included in the Pub Crawl – one at each pub. Tickets are $65 per ticket. The Pub Crawl runs four times each Saturday and three times each Sunday. Pub Crawl tickets may only be purchased by Bristol Renaissance Faire ticket holders.

Set on a summer day in 1574 when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visited the English city of Bristol, the Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for nine weekends and located just west of I-94’s Russell Road exit, near Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Faire is open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, July 5 through Sept. 1.

Tickets are $40 for adults; $15 for children ages 5 to 12. Children aged 4 and under are admitted free. Discounts are available for military and seniors 62 and over.

Skip the box office lines and save $4 per adult ticket and $2 per child tickets at participating locations of Menards.

Visit renfair.com/bristol for more information.