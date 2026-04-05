Stage Coach Players performances of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ begin April 9

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of “The Play That Goes Wrong" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the comedy play “The Play That Goes Wrong,” on April 9 in DeKalb.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” tells the story of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as puts on a performance of the 1920s murder mystery play “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” The theater company encounters various mishaps even before the curtain opens with the backstage crew making last-minute set adjustments. The show within a show’s director, Chris Bean, introduces the troupe and disasters continue to befall the actors.

The cast features Denny Boynton, Lori Brubaker, Mike Groark, Bri Kness, Mike Mattingly, Bonnie Miller, Korey Miller, Lacey Toigo, Rae Aldrich, Charles Lundsberg and Ash Miller.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is based on the 2012 play of the same name written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Scott Montavon, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 2024.

“It’s funny on a cerebral and physical level, and quite frankly, I just love the slapstick nature of a lot of this,” Montavon said in a news release.

Montavon said the humor in “The Play That Goes Wrong” is an entirely unique experience.

“The challenge of a show like this is a lot of the dialogue doesn’t necessarily line up with the actions on stage.” Montavon said in a news release.

“I love doing comedies,” Bonnie Miller said in the release about her audition. “There’s nothing better than making an audience laugh out loud.”

Miller said she hopes that audiences have a great time and leave feeling better than when they arrived.

Performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be at 7:30 p.m. April 9 through April 11 and April 17 and 18 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. April 12 and 19.

Tickets cost $17 and $15 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1940 or visit stagecoachplayers.com. The Stage Coach Theatre box office opens April 5.