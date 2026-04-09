St. Charles to hold parade for Arcada Theatre’s 100-year anniversary

(file photo) The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a downtown parade on Sept. 6, 2026. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

America isn’t alone in celebrating a significant anniversary this year. The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is recognizing its 100-year anniversary.

The historic theater, which once featured vaudeville acts like Judy Garland and ran a speakeasy hangout during the Prohibition Era, is once again shutting down the town.

A large parade is being organized by theater operator Ron Onesti to pay homage to the century of impact the venue has had on the St. Charles community. The parade route will head down Main Street a century to the day the theater originally swung open its doors on Sept. 6, 1926.

Events are being planned starting at 3 p.m. this Sept. 6, with the parade taking off at 5 p.m.

Patrons enter the Arcada Theatre during the Welcome Back Weekend for a performance by Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits in St. Charles on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The St. Charles City Council unanimously approved the parade and road closure during its April 6 meeting.

A few Council members originally requested more logistical information on the parade and said they were happy with the feedback and progress between the Arcada and city staff.

During the meeting, Onesti, president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment, thanked city officials for their support.

“We’re very excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary, and I’m very proud to celebrate my 20th anniversary here in St. Charles,” Onesti said. “There’s a lot of things we’re going to be announcing. It’s going to be wonderful.”

Owner Ron Onesti said several special announcements will be made before the Arcada Theatre's 100-year anniversary parade in downtown St. Charles. Pictured, Onesti before a 2021 performance of Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Alderperson Jayme Muenz said that since learn more about the logistics, she was happy to support the parade. She also praised the choice of incorporating longtime resident, volunteer and Charlemagne Award recipient Steve Martin, who has been the chief marshal of the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade and the St. Patrick’s Parade for more than four decades.

“Knowing that Steve Martin is involved is pretty much all I need to know. It’s going to go off without a hitch,” Muenz said.

Onesti has also helped run the Columbus Day Parade in downtown Chicago, one of the city’s and nation’s largest parades.

Onesti said he’s working closely with St. Charles city departments, staff and volunteers to make the Arcada Theatre parade an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

During the parade, Main Street will be closed between Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue, according to city documents.

St. Charles Police will staff the parade route and help guide traffic along the planned detour route.

The Onesti Entertainment Corp. took over the operations of the theater in 2005.

Over the past two decades, the venue has hosted a string of popular rock artists and musicians like Pat Benatar, Bret Michaels, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy, Dionne Warwick and Kenny Rogers. The 897-seat venue has also hosted famous entertainers like Sophia Loren, Mickey Rooney, Shirley MacLaine and Jerry Lewis.

The building also houses several other associated venues including Rock ‘N Ravioli, which frequently features live blues music, and Club Arcada, a speakeasy-style joint adorned with pinstripes and flapper attire.

You can learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events by visiting, arcadalive.com/.