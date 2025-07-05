Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl to perform Mexican folk dances at Paramount Theatre

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, with guest star Goyito Cruz, will present the 42nd Anniversary Concert, Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl)

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, with guest star Goyito Cruz, will present the 42nd Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m. July 10 at at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora.

Take part in this magnificent celebration of Mexico’s rich culture, an amazing pageant of dazzling costumes, infectious music and high-energy traditional folklore dance numbers still performed in the villages of Mexico’s different regions, according to a news release from the theatre.

Experience the charming, diverse folkloric dance styles of Mexican culture, still cultivated in the Fox Valley.

Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free.

Based in Aurora, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl is an internationally celebrated Mexican folk dance troupe that has delighted audiences for more than 40 years around Illinois and as far as Mexico with its colorful costumes, wonderful music and electrifying choreography, according to the release.