Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles to present musical comedy revue ‘Alive and Kicking’

Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles will premier the musical comedy revue “Alive and Kicking,” July 11-20.

The show is a world premiere with Broadway, writer, director and producer Stephen DeGhelder debuting at Moonlight. DeGhelder wrote the show and will direct it.

This hilarious musical revue explores the joys of getting older and life as a senior. The cast features vibrant junior and senior performers who entertain with clever song parodies and comedy sketches proving “laughter never gets old,” according to Moonlight Theatre.

The show stars Michael LaFleur, Ken McCordick, Rose McReynolds, Nancy Greco, Judy Rice and Nikolai Sorokin.

Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit moonlighttheatre.com.