June 29, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Veggie Fest returns to Lisle in August

By Shaw Local News Network
Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle.

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle. (Photo provided by Veggie Fest)

The 15th annual Veggie Fest, one of North America’s largest and most celebrated vegetarian food and wellness festivals, returns to Lisle this summer.

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle.

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle. (Photo provided by Veggie Fest)

The festival, Aug. 9-10, is an incredible weekend of food, fun and inspiration, featuring:

  • Great food at the international food court 
  • Live music from Chicago’s best bands 
  • Vegetarian food demonstrations from chefs around the country 
  • Internationally recognized expert speakers on the health benefits of a plant-based diet 
  • Interactive children’s tent 
  • Yoga and meditation 
  • 75+ vendors on healthy living

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. Parking is free.

Buy Early Bird tickets purchased before Aug. 1 will be entered into a free drawing for exciting prizes.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit veggiefestchicago.org.

The SceneFestivalLisleThe Scene – DuPage & Cook counties
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois