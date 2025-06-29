Veggie Fest returns to Lisle in August

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle. (Photo provided by Veggie Fest)

The 15th annual Veggie Fest, one of North America’s largest and most celebrated vegetarian food and wellness festivals, returns to Lisle this summer.

The festival, Aug. 9-10, is an incredible weekend of food, fun and inspiration, featuring:

Great food at the international food court

Live music from Chicago’s best bands

Vegetarian food demonstrations from chefs around the country

Internationally recognized expert speakers on the health benefits of a plant-based diet

Interactive children’s tent

Yoga and meditation

75+ vendors on healthy living

Veggie Fest is from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. Parking is free.

Buy Early Bird tickets purchased before Aug. 1 will be entered into a free drawing for exciting prizes.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit veggiefestchicago.org.