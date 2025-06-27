Paramount Theatre to present regional premiere of the musical ‘Come From Away’

"Come From Away" will run Aug. 20 – Oct. 12 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre. )

Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora launches its 14th Broadway Series in August with the Chicago regional premiere of “Come from Away,” the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Performances are Aug. 20 – Oct. 12.

According to a news release from the theatre, “Come From Away” takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 stranded passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.

Based on astonishing true events and hundreds of hours of interviews with the townspeople and the “come from aways” who were welcomed with open arms, audiences experience the spirit of small-town generosity that helped the healing begin.

“Though the message of ‘Come From Away’ will always ring true, it feels like every day we get another reason to be reminded that we are stronger together,” said Director Trent Stork. “It feels like we need a story right now that shows people coming together, helping each other out, because ‘that’s just what you do.’ We lean on each other to get through the hard times because that’s intrinsically who we are as human beings.”

“Come From Away” kicks off Paramount Theatre’s four-play 2025-26 Broadway subscription season, which includes Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” (Nov. 12 – Jan. 11, 2026), the Chicago regional premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen” (Feb. 4 – March 22, 2026) and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical “South Pacific” (April 29-June 14, 2026).

Performances, which run through Oct. 12 are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (No matinee Wednesday, Aug. 20.)

For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.