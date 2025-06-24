‘Fallen Angels’ spins comedy confection in Spring Green, Wisconsin

Laura Rook and Phoebe Gonzalez star in Noel Coward's "Fallen Angels," one of the repertory offerings at American Players Theatre. (MICHAEL BROSILOW)

In celebration of Noël Coward’s 125th birthday, American Players Theatre brings his farcical “Fallen Angels” to its amphitheater just over the Illinois border into Wisconsin. Mistaken identities and physical comedy abound in a play reminiscent of 1930s Hollywood musicals and screwball comedies with a touch of glamour and style.

Coward fearlessly addresses women’s freedom, intimacy and class structure, topics relevant at the time in his native England, and remaining so today around the world. As character Fred glibly remarks, “It was simpler for the women – they didn’t know so much.“

Deftly directed by Shannon Cochran, the show moves quickly and is well cast, especially with the two actresses who play Julia and Jane. The amount of dialogue and expertly executed physical comedy these two are responsible for is delivered flawlessly. The chemistry between the two actresses, Phoebe González and Laura Rook (her 13th APT season), is obvious.

The production is staged in the 1,075-seat Hill Theatre. Cochran’s creative team utilizes the open-air stage well and encompasses the 1930s – in costumes (from beautiful gowns to plus fours golf knickers) by Fabio Toblini, and in striking set design by Scott Penner, all in ivory hues, right down to Coward’s customary baby grand piano. Sara Becker acts as voice and text coach aiding in credible upper-class British, Irish and French. I marveled at the lighting design by Dawn Chiang – outdoors on those high towers.

The plot is typical Coward: “Two wretchedly, happily married” women in London, Julia and Jane, receive notes from a former lover, Maurice, whom they haven’t seen in seven years. Julia had her fling in Pisa and Jane had hers in Venice – both before marrying their respective spouses. But Maurice is coming to London, and wants to see them. However, he doesn’t make an appearance until Act Two.

González and Rook are incredible. There is no other word to describe their acting talents. But it is Colleen Madden who is in danger of stealing the show. She provides most of the comic relief. By the way, Gonzalez, Rook and Madden are all Chicago Shakespeare veterans.

Nate Burger and Sam Luis Marraro appear in "Fallen Angels," one of the repertory offerings at American Players Theatre. (MICHAEL BROSILOW)

The husbands, Fred and Willy, are portrayed by Sam Luis Massaro and Nate Burger. They are delights as the put-upon, misled males. Burger has a great meltdown scene, and Massaro has a comedically consistent ascent and descent on the massive staircase. Ronald Román-Meléndez makes his appearance as Maurice almost at the end of Act Two to much anticipation and audience applause, quite suave and debonair. It is also Maurice who provides a possible solution to the entire situation.

Nate Burger and Phoebe Gonzalez appear in "Fallen Angels," one of the repertory offerings at American Players Theatre. (MICHAEL BROSILOW)

Noël Coward had a room at 10 Chimneys in Genesee Depot, the Wisconsin home of Broadway legends Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt. Coward’s acting career began at the age of about 12, his popularity as a playwright was cemented with his mid-1920s play “Hay Fever” and subsequent “Private Lives.”

APT productions have been produced in the 110-acre woods and prairie for nearly 50 years (I wonder if Coward saw any). This season, nine plays are in rotating repertory on two stages from June to November. There are comfortable seats, concession stands, a shuttle and gift shop.

Coward is best known for his highly polished comedies of manners. Seems slightly rude to ignore this one.

(Play runs two hours and five minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.)

This is Regina Belt-Daniels' 11th year of writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network.

