5 Things to Do: Drury Lane’s ‘Patsy Cline,’ town tour, concert gems on tap in DuPage

Bri Sudia (from left) and Aja Alcazar star in the “Always … Patsy Cline” musical at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace through Aug. 3, the story of the friendship between the singer and a special fan. (Photo provided by Justin Photography)

1. Drury Lane Theatre presents a love letter to a country music icon: “Always…Patsy Cline" is based on a true story, the friendship between Cline and fan Louise Seger from Houston. After meeting at a honky-tonk in 1961, the two struck up a friendship that continued via letter writing until the singer’s death. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, signed “Love ALWAYS … Patsy Cline.” The musical features 27 of her hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” It plays Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 3 at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. drurylanetheatre.com.

2. Venue’s weekend concerts include noted duo and Heritage Matinee Series lineup: At 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, Two Way Street in Downers Grove will host Miles & Mafale, whose latest release, “Be Brave,” was described by WFMT radio host Marilyn Rea Beyer as “beautifully made. An articulate page-turner of an album that feels like a short story collection in 10 songs.” On Sunday, Mark Dvorak and Ashley & Simpson will be joined by The Woodshop Boys and Jack Kennedy at 3 p.m. June 29. The performances also are available online. There’s no admission charge for the matinee, but donations will support Two Way Street’s operation and programming at 1047 Curtiss St. twowaystreet.org.

3. Eclectic concerts by varied artists are showcased at Wheaton’s Memorial Park: The 89-piece Wheaton Municipal Band gives free performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 7 (not July 3, with additional July 2 and 26 events) at the park band shell at 225 Karlskoga Ave. wheatonmunicipalband.org. Concerts at Memorial Park will present Shining Star: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, with Motown Nation opening at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, followed by Asia featuring John Payne and HiFi Superstar opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Admission is charged. The Wayouts will celebrate 1960s rock ’n’ roll in a free show at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29. memorialparkwheaton.com/concerts-at-memorial-park.

4. AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch Annual Used Book Sale: The fundraiser runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 26; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Sandburg Middle School, 345 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst. Entry is free except for opening night. Thousands of gently used books, video games and electronic media are offered. Proceeds fund scholarships for women. elmhurstarea-il.aauw.net/projects/booksale.

5. Lombard Historical Society walking tour plus concert: The latest tour experience is a 60-minute historic walking tour of downtown Lombard at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28. It’s preceded by folksinger Barry Cloyd offering “A Brief History of the Blues” in the Music on Maple Street concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, in the William J. Mueller Gazebo at 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. People may bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Tickets are suggested for the free concert at LombardHistory.org.

