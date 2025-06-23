Bishops Hill Winery’s ‘Nashville on the Hill’ series brings acclaimed artists to Joliet

Bishop Hill Winery brings the artists of Music City to The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Last summer, Joliet’s riverside castle – Bishops Hill Winery – brought a slice of Nashville to Illinois, turning Sunday afternoons into a laid-back celebration of music, wine, and community.

Now, in its second year, the “Nashville on the Hill” outdoor concert series returns for summer 2025, with four new pairings of talented Nashville songsmiths. These intimate outdoor shows will run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 29, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.

Bishops Hill is located at 310 Bridge St., Joliet. (Daniel J Henderson 312-320-7463)

The series kicks off June 29 with Verygently, a collaborative trio featuring Nashville-based singer-songwriters Drew Erwin, Joey Hendricks and Tristan Bushman. Known for their rich harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, their blend of folk, country and rock sets the perfect tone for a summer afternoon on the bluff.

On July 27, Canadian folk-pop duo The Young Fables bring their energetic, rootsy sound that has earned them acclaim across North America. They’re joined by singer-songwriter Bronte Fall, whose soulful voice and storytelling captivate every audience.

Aug. 10 features returning fan favorite Katie Pederson, fresh off her 2024 International Songwriting Contest semi-finalist ranking. She shares the stage with indie folk artist Michael Conley, whose smooth vocals and acoustic melodies create a warm, intimate vibe perfect for the winery’s historic limestone castle.

The series closes Aug. 24 with a special transatlantic pairing from Dublin: Aoife Scott, celebrated for her rich Celtic folk traditions and heartfelt ballads, alongside guitarist and songwriter Andrew Meaney, whose emotive playing brings a fresh, deep voice to the scene.

Tickets for the full four-show series is $80 – and includes a glass of wine, per show. Individual shows are $25, each including a glass of Bishops Hill signature wine. Charcuterie boards, chips and salsa and additional wines are available on site. Rain or shine, music moves indoors to keep the good times flowing.

Joliet’s own Bishops Hill, once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, is crafting and retailing wine out of a striking, limestone, castle-like structure just a few blocks to the northwest of downtown. Handcrafted with passion – and tested by the amazing sommelier, Linda Kloss – these wines can’t be missed. Indulge in the popular 2018 Cab Sav or sample the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

During the structure’s extensive restorations, much of the original onsite brewery was discovered and painstakingly restored with reclaimed materials. The grotto-like building houses Bishops Hill’s processing equipment, tanks and barrel-aging rooms. Not only is the wine spectacular, but the atmosphere will keep you returning to the castle.

Beyond the music, Bishops Hill offers a variety of wine experiences: for $20, enjoy wine tastings featuring 1 oz. pours of eight of their signature wines. Or sign up for the monthly Wine Class 101, where sommelier Linda Kloss guides you through swirling, sniffing, and tasting nine wines paired with a charcuterie tray. For something more active, try Wine & Yoga sessions offered monthly on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for $20, which include a yoga practice followed by a glass of wine.

Visit BishopsHill.com for more information.

310 Bridge St., Joliet