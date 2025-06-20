The Graceful Ordinary hosting Fourth of July event

The balcony of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles. (Matt Reeves)

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is ringing in Fourth of July on the Fox River with a bang.

Celebrate Independence Day with an unforgettable view of the official St. Charles riverfront fireworks, complete with themed food, cocktails and a front-row seat to the show.

Reservations are now available for their Fourth of July South Terrace event, where guests can enjoy:

Patriotic specials like lobster rolls, Nashville hot chicken sliders and Martina’s festive desserts

Exclusive access to the South Terrace viewing area from 7:30 p.m. to close

Fireworks swag bags, Fourth of July snacks (Georgia Pecan Caramel Corn, spiced nuts) and a complimentary themed drink (choose from red, white, blue cocktails or a mocktail)

Tickets are $35 per adult and $20 per child ages 3–12.

There will be limited space, with standing room only unless guests reserve a guaranteed 2-top or 4-top table. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase

This event is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased now at Resy.