Blind Flights beer tasting event coming to Carpentersville July 12

Flights are a modern way to enjoy a variety of craft beers and flavors. (Metro Newspaper Service )

The Rotary Club of Carpentersville Morning is hosting the Blind Flights beer tasting event from 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 12 in Carpenter Park.

Guests can taste a variety of beer from 11 breweries while blindfolded and then vote on their favorites in each style category. Participating breweries include Black & Gray Brewing Co., Crystal Lake Brewing, Emmett’s West Dundee, Pollyanna Brewing Company, Sew Hop’d and more.

Food vendors include Duke’s Blues N BBQ and No Manches Mexican Grill.

The event will also have live music, raffles and picnic-style fun.

Tickets are $38.10 (including fees) and can be purchased online here or at the event.

Proceeds from the event support local causes through the Carpentersville Rotary Club.

For more information, visit carpentersvillerotary.org.