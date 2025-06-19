Batavia’s Albright Community Theatre unveils 51st season lineup

Albright Community Theatre's 51st season includes “Buried Child,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Sam Shepard. The production opens Oct. 3 and runs for six performances through Oct. 18. (Meurer, Julie E.)

Albright Community Theatre has unveiled the lineup for its 51st season in Batavia.

The theatre will present the world premiere workshop of “Last Night,” a compelling new one-act play by emerging playwright Ayden Lopez. This free staged reading offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience a new play in its earliest form—and to be part of its creative evolution, according to a news release from the theatre.

Set on a beach the night before college graduation, “Last Night” follows two best friends as they share drunken, heartfelt reflections on life, dreams and the bonds that hold us together. With humor, vulnerability and emotional honesty, the play captures a powerful moment of transition, self-discovery, and the bittersweet beauty of saying goodbye.

Following each performance, stick around for a post-show talkback with playwright Lopez and help shape the future of this exciting new work.

Performance dates are Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The 51st season officially kicks off with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” the Tony Award-winning play adapted by Simon Stephens from the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. This compelling production opens July 25, and runs for six performances through Aug. 9.

At the center of the story is 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a brilliant young man with an extraordinary mind. Though he excels at math and logic, he struggles with everyday interactions and finds comfort in patterns, routines and order. When Christopher discovers his neighbor’s dog, Wellington, brutally murdered with a garden fork, he becomes determined to uncover the culprit. Despite his father’s warnings to stay out of it, Christopher launches an investigation that leads him far beyond the safety of his street and deep into a complex web of family secrets.

This unforgettable journey invites audiences to see the world through Christopher’s eyes—offering a powerful blend of mystery, empathy and imagination. Directed with heart and innovation, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a story of courage, resilience and finding your place in an overwhelming world.

Performance dates are Friday, July 25, Saturday, July 26, Saturday, Aug. 2, Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Up next is a haunting vision of the American family with “Buried Child,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Sam Shepard. This gripping production opens Oct. 3 and runs for six performances through Oct. 18.

Set in a decaying Illinois farmhouse, “Buried Child” unearths the fractured remains of the American dream. A once-proud family is now a shadow of itself—steeped in alcohol, guilt and long-buried secrets. When Vince, the estranged grandson, unexpectedly returns home with his girlfriend Shelly, he finds a family that doesn’t recognize him and a home that feels like a surreal nightmare. As past sins surface, the facade begins to crack, revealing the twisted truth buried deep within.

Shepard’s raw and poetic script blends dark humor with tragic intensity, exploring themes of identity, disillusionment, and the corrosive power of secrets. It’s a play that asks: Can we ever escape the past, or are we forever bound by it?

Performance dates Friday, Oct. 3, Saturday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 11, Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

“Buried Child” is recommended for mature audiences due to language and adult themes.

This December, Albright Community Theatre invites you to rediscover the magic of the season with “Miracle on 34th Street,” the timeless holiday classic that asks: Do you believe?

When a kindly old man named Kris Kringle is hired to play Santa Claus at Macy’s, he surprises everyone by insisting he’s the real thing. His genuine goodwill and surprising wisdom begin to transform the commercial world of New York City, as he selflessly directs frantic parents to other stores to find the perfect gifts for their children. But not everyone is convinced. Seen as unstable and dangerous, Kris is soon put on trial, where his sanity—and the very spirit of Christmas—hang in the balance.

Full of heart, humor and holiday cheer, “Miracle on 34th Street” is a celebration of faith, family and the belief that magic still exists. Whether you’re a lifelong believer or discovering the story for the first time, this festive production will warm hearts of all ages.

This magical production opens Dec. 5 and runs for six performances through Dec. 13.

Performance dates Friday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Performances take place at the Albright Community Theatre, located in the historic Batavia Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

Tickets and more information are available at albrighttheatre.com.