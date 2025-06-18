5 Things to Do: Celebrate the history of Swedish Days, pickles and trees in Kane County

Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. Jesus Rodriguez, 7 from Geneva joins in on the fun as a Viking Warrior during the Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Swedish Days Festival - June 18-22 in Geneva: Celebrate 75 years of Swedish Days with a craft beer tent, a carnival, a Kid’s Day, parades and nightly entertainment. Merchants will host special sales and in-store events and food stands throughout downtown Geneva will offer special Swedish and American menus. A listing of all Swedish Days events is available here.

Big Tree Passport - June 18 to July 2 in St. Charles: Learn about some of St. Charles’ largest and most spectacular trees and record your visits in your Big Tree Passport. Take the perfect picture and see if you can wrap your arms around the trunks. Trees will be marked by June 18 to help you find each one. Print your passport at stcparks.org/events.

Pickle Paradise - 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. in St. Charles: Relish the evening and celebrate the tangy delights of the summer at St. Charles Park District’s Pickle Paradise. Sample pickle-related products from local businesses, check out a pickleball tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. and run in the one-mile Dill Dash. Pickle-inspired beverages will be available from Pollyanna and Riverlands brewing companies.

Kick Off to Summer - 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Grainology Brewstillery, 131 Flinn Street in Batavia: Celebrate the beginning of summer and help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House, the Knights of Columbus and Chip In Batavia with food and live entertainment. The Old Fashioneds will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sammy and the Knights will be on stage from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Food tickets are available for $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door.

Visit the 1893 Viking Ship - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Good Templar Park Association in Geneva: Join the Viking adventure during Cottage Walk weekend by visiting the world-famous 1893 Chicago Columbian Exposition Viking Ship. Hear the ship’s amazing story and learn the secrets of Viking shipbuilders and sailors with guided tours beginning every 15 minutes until 3:45 p.m. Admission to the ship is $7 for adults, $4 for teens and free for kids age 12 and under.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.