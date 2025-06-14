Woodstock PrideFest on through Sunday

Woodstock Willie waves to the crowd during the Woodstock PrideFest Parade on Sunday, June 9, 2024, around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The seventh annual Woodstock PrideFest runs through Sunday on the historic Woodstock Square.

This year’s Pride festivities include a pub crawl at 6 p.m. Saturday and a display of the AIDS Quilt, which will be shown 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, 225 W. Calhoun St., just off the Square. The display is free and open to the public.

The main events are Sunday, including the parade, which starts at 11 a.m., and the festival noon to 5 p.m. with live entertainment, speakers, food and vendors. to view a portion of the AIDS memorial quilt.

Check out more information on Woodstock’s PrideFest here: Woodstockilpride.com.

