Pickle Paradise festival returns to St. Charles June 20

Charlie Benson of St. Charles participates in the Dill Dash fun run with his own little “gherkins”, daughter Genevieve, 3 and Marty, 5 during Inaugural Pickle Paradise event at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles on Friday, June 21, 2024. Charlie Benson of St. Charles participates in the Dill Dash fun run with his own little “gherkins”, daughter Genevieve, 3 and Marty, 5 during Inaugural Pickle Paradise event at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Pickle Paradise, a dill-cious party in Pottawatomie Park, returns for the evening of Friday, June 20 as the St. Charles Park District invites all ages to celebrate the city’s notoriety as the Pickle Capital of the World.

The St. Charles Park District hosted the inaugural Pickle Paradise in 2024 and the community response was fantastic as fans showed their love for pickles, explained Taylor Krawczyk, assistant superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District, in a news release.

Taryn Biemolt has her photo taken as a giant pickle by Brooke Freeman during Inaugural Pickle Paradise event at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles on Friday, June 21, 2024. Taryn Biemolt has her photo taken as a giant pickle by Brooke Freeman during Inaugural Pickle Paradise event at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

“We were so thrilled,” Krawczyk said.

This year’s events include a fun run, sampling food and spirits made with pickle flavoring hand of course, a pickleball tournament.

“We love that people want to come out, enjoy a summer evening in the park and embrace the city’s pickle history,” Krawczyk said.

The St. Charles Park District has assembled a host of local businesses to share samples of their pickle creations in the Pickle Patch. Last year businesses served up pickle-flavored candy, actual pickles and much more, Krawczyk said.

Admission to the Pickle Patch is $5 and advance registration recommended as last year’s tickets sold out, Krawczyk said.

All proceeds will support the St. Charles Park District’s Financial Aid Program, which helps residents of all ages benefit from the classes and experiences offered through the park district.

Work up a pickle appetite in a petite run through Pottawatomie Park with a refueling stop for a gherkin mid-way in the Dill Dash at 5 p.m. The untimed 1-mile run with a route that involves stairs, a gravel trail and running up a hill includes a complimentary admission to the Pickle Patch pickle product tasting. Last year participants donned their favorite green accessories, from tutus to green beads, even dressing like a pickle too.

Pickle celebrations include a mixed-doubles pickleball tournament from 4-6 p.m. with awards to the top three finishers. Players must be 18 and older and advance registration is required due to limited court space.

For those who prefer their pickle juice chilled, reserve a wristband to Dilly Delights, where Pollyanna and Riverlands Brewing companies will be serving pickle-inspired adult beverages. Must be 21 and older for entry and it’s a cashless purchase for beverages. Save on entry time and reserve a wristband in advance on the park district website.

Krawczyk said there will also be food trucks on site, yard games and entertainment, including trivia with volunteers from the St. Charles History Museum, who helped inspire the pickle celebration, sharing how a little pickle publicity helped the city earn its fame.

According to the news release, it wasn’t pickle packing or pickle processing, but rather St. Charles earned its distinction as the pickle capital from the Pickle Packers International, or as it’s known, PPI, an agency designed to promote the benefits of pickles. The agency’s roots date back to 1892.

In the 1960s, St. Charles resident William Moore moved the agency to his town, setting up an office at 108 ½ East Main Street during his tenure as president for the agency. Known as Bill “The Dill” Moore, he unofficially named St. Charles the “Pickle Capital of the World” and the moniker stuck. In 1978 the state legislature made an official proclamation, forever brining the title into the town’s history.

Pickle Paradise fun will run 5:30-7:30 p.m. and it’s free admission to the park. Along with the pickle festivities the River View Miniature Golf will be open until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit stcparks.org/events.