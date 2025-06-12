Yorktown Center to host ‘Dog Days of Summer’ series for shoppers and 4-legged friends

Yorktown Center in Lombard is hosting its first annual Dog Days of Summer series with several dog-friendly events. (Photo provided by Yorktown Center. )

Yorktown Center in Lombard is launching its first annual Dog Days of Summer series—with activities designed to make every dog’s tail wag with joy.

Yorktown Center in Lombard is hosting its first annual Dog Days of Summer series with several dog-friendly events. (Photo provided by Yorktown Center. )

“Grab your furry bestie and spend the day shopping at the center,” Gayle Gleespen, marketing and business development manager at Yorktown Center, said in a news release. “We’re kicking off Dog Days of Summer on Friday, June 20, the first day of summer. The series will feature a full lineup of fun pet friendly activities, including sweet treats, grand opening paw-ty, shopping, games and more!”

The schedule of events includes:

June 20: Celebrate the first day of summer and get a free ice cream treat and a pup cup for your dog.

Celebrate the first day of summer and get a free ice cream treat and a pup cup for your dog. June 22: Happy Tails 4 Happy Homes Pet Expo- pet friendly vendors and activations, treats and available pets for adoption.

Happy Tails 4 Happy Homes Pet Expo- pet friendly vendors and activations, treats and available pets for adoption. July 12: It’s So Fluffy Grand Opening Paw-ty – gift with purchase, pup friendly treats, giveaways and more.

It’s So Fluffy Grand Opening Paw-ty – gift with purchase, pup friendly treats, giveaways and more. July 19: Chicagoland’s Largest Dog Adoption Event – Join us on July 19 for the largest Dog Adoption Event in the Chicagoland area.

Chicagoland’s Largest Dog Adoption Event – Join us on July 19 for the largest Dog Adoption Event in the Chicagoland area. June 23 & July 21 from 4 - 5 p.m.: Bark Bingo – Join the fun and support local dog rescues by playing BINGO for your chance to win raffle prizes. – Spend $25 in the Eatery and receive an extra Bingo card.

Bark Bingo – Join the fun and support local dog rescues by playing BINGO for your chance to win raffle prizes. – Spend $25 in the Eatery and receive an extra Bingo card. Month of July Chief Barketing Officer Contest- The search is on for our official Yorktown Center dog influencer: our Chief Barketing Officer! If your pup has a big personality, loves treats and is always ready for a photo op, tag submissions on social media @YorktownCenter or #Yorktown Center.

The search is on for our official Yorktown Center dog influencer: our Chief Barketing Officer! If your pup has a big personality, loves treats and is always ready for a photo op, tag submissions on social media @YorktownCenter or #Yorktown Center. Aug. 2: End of Summer Bash- Join Yorktown Center as they re-grand open the YTC Dog Lounge, which will include ribbon cutting with some very special VIPs, treats, giveaways and raffles for four-legged friends and more.

Located in the heart of Chicago’s western suburbs, Yorktown Center is a 1.2 million square-foot shopping destination featuring over 150 specialty stores and 15 restaurants. In 2021, it was named the dog-friendliest shopping mall by BringFido.com, the release stated.

For more information about Yorktown Center including new stores like The Fresh Market, events, and redevelopment updates including the new Yorktown Reserve luxury apartments and The Square, a vibrant green space mixed with retail, entertainment and residential, visit yorktowncenter.com.