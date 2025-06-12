Ottawa Family Pride Festival returns Saturday

A group have their picture taken at the Jordan Block in downtown Ottawa during the Ottawa Family Pride Festival two years ago. (Julie Barichello)

The Ottawa Family Pride Festival is set to return Saturday, June 14, with a full day of family-friendly entertainment, music and games in downtown Ottawa.

All proceeds from the day’s fundraising efforts will benefit the upcoming William E. Heisler Community Center, which plans to offer programming for people of all ages.

“This center is proud to be opening its doors this summer,” festival organizer Dylan Conmy said. “Pride Fest is 100% family-friendly, and we will continue to celebrate families of all shapes and sizes.”

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual John Fisher Dann Memorial Parade, which will travel from Jackson Street to the Jordan Block.

From there, the festival continues through 4 p.m., with activities spread across both the Jordan Block and Riverfront/Central Park.

This year’s event includes more than 135 vendors, two stages of live entertainment, two drag shows, and a host of games and activities for children and families.

“Donations can help save lives, and help us offer programs from veterans services and wellness classes to social events for seniors and toddlers alike,” Conmy said.

Jordan Block entertainment schedule

10 a.m. – DJ Recho Inferno

– DJ Recho Inferno 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Y2K Millennium Tribute Band

– Y2K Millennium Tribute Band 1:15 to 2 p.m. – Drag Show featuring JJ Adonis, Ishmale Adonis and Fil A. Gotts

– Drag Show featuring JJ Adonis, Ishmale Adonis and Fil A. Gotts 2 to 4 p.m. – DJ Recho Inferno closes out the stage

Riverfront Park entertainment schedule

10 a.m. – Diamond Entertainment

– Diamond Entertainment 11 a.m. – Gincy (children’s performer)

– Gincy (children’s performer) Noon – Leonardo (children’s performer)

– Leonardo (children’s performer) 1 p.m. – Ottawa Community Pride Choir

– Ottawa Community Pride Choir 2 to 4 p.m. – Drag Spectacular featuring Sharon ShareAlike and Aundria Sinclair

Family-friendly attractions will be available throughout the day, including face-painting, balloon art, jugglers, carnival games and a dunk tank.

The Activity Zone will offer unlimited access with a wristband ($15 per individual or $25 for families of four or more), and includes mini golf, an inflatable obstacle course, bungee run, double slide and a gamer tent with Mario Kart and Guitar Hero competitions.

Other fundraisers include a dunk tank ($5 for three throws) and Nerf Duck Hunt ($5 for six shots).

In addition, people can donate to the HumanKIND Initiative to support the LGBTQ+ community in La Salle County.

For more information on HumanKIND, visit the group’s website. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be made online.

“This is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year,” Conmy said. “We hope to surpass last year’s totals and show that love always wins.”