HumanKIND to launch community center after acquiring Ottawa property

The newly acquired 5.7-acre property on the south side of Ottawa will serve as the future home of the William E. Heisler Center for HumanKIND, a year-round community space operated by the nonprofit HumanKIND Initiative. (Bill Freskos)

HumanKIND Initiative, the nonprofit group behind the annual Family Pride Festival in Ottawa, purchased a property on the city’s far south side to serve as a community center offering year-round programs and support for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies.

The site will not replace the downtown Pride Festival, which draws more than 10,000 attendees each year. Instead, it will provide ongoing access to social services, events and safe spaces for people of all ages.

“We’re hoping to start offering a few programs in June during Pride Month, including ally workshops, counseling opportunities and weekly social activities,” HumanKIND Executive Director Dylan Conmy said.

The existing building on the property is in good condition and ready for immediate use, according to Conmy.

While HumanKIND Initiative plans to begin hosting programs right away, there also are long-term plans to construct an additional structure on the site.

“The building on the property is ready to use, but we’re going to build another structure eventually,” Conmy said. “We want to grow into what the community needs.”

The organization is planning a ribbon-cutting and open house with a community barbecue some time during Pride Month.

The center is named in honor of William E. Heisler, the late husband of John Wilson, a local farmer whose major donation helped the nonprofit secure the land just before its fundraising deadline.

According to Conmy, Wilson told organizers he wished resources like these had existed when he was younger and that such spaces can make a life-changing difference for LGBTQ+ people in rural communities.

“When John spoke about how isolated he felt growing up, it really hit home why this work is important,” Conmy said. “Naming the center after William honors that legacy and the difference their gift will make for others.”

While HumanKIND Initiative originally focused on youth outreach, the new center will serve people across generations, from children to seniors.

“We’ve had people of all ages reaching out year-round,” Conmy said. “Now we’ll be able to support them all in one place.”

Volunteer opportunities are available, and a new sign-up form will be posted on the organization’s website at HumanKINDInitiative.org soon.

Community members are also encouraged to suggest new programs or activities they’d like to see offered at the center.

“Whether it’s a class, a support group, or even a wedding, we want to hear what people need,” Conmy said.

For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit HumanKIND’s website or email humankindinitiative@gmail.com.