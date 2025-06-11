5 Things to Do: Raise funds at 5Ks for Florissa, Maggie & Amos Foundation this weekend in the Sauk Valley

A crowd gathers on the lawn of the grist mill at Franklin Creek State Park to listen to music Saturday, June 22, 2024, for a summer solstice celebration and fundraiser for the park. This year's celebration is June 21. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking for something to do over the next few weeks? Here are five ideas:

Raise funds for Florissa at its annual 5K: The ninth annual Florissa Family 5K & Fun Run will be Saturday, June 14, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. The focus of this event is to raise funds to support Florissa, the children’s division of Kreider Services, which helps those with developmental, behavioral, social or emotional needs. Funds raised will directly support the programs at Florissa, located in Dixon. Participants can choose to run the 5K or walk on an accessible route at Sauk Valley Community College. The day starts with a Fun Run for kids 9 years and under at 8:30 a.m. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Register online at www.raceroster.com. Head to the Infinity Event: The Maggie & Amos Foundation invites the community to its annual Infinity Event on Saturday, June 14, at the Rochelle Wildlife Conservation Club in Chana. The event is held in memory of Maggie Rosko and her son, Amos, and brings people together to enjoy outdoor fun while supporting local education efforts. Planned activities include the competitive 815 Twin City Baggers Competitive and Recreational Cornhole Bags Tournament. Enter a competitive or casual division of the bags tournament for cash prizes. Starts at 11 a.m. and is open to players of all levels. Catch live performances from The Killer B’s from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by an evening combined performance from Burn n’ Bush and The Vodka Boys from 7-10 p.m. Take part in the “Running Wild” 5K(ish) trail run or a one-mile paved walk starting at 4 p.m. The trail offers a mix of terrain, and the walk is stroller-friendly. Register at www.runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chana/InfinityRun. Enter the all ages Treasure Orb Scavenger Hunt around the entire property of The Rochelle Conservation Club with cash prizes and more! Starts at 1 p.m. There will be a free area for kids that includes bounce houses, yard games, crafts, the Kid’s Hill Climb at 3 p.m., and a bubble fest with Bubble Master Jason Kollum from 2:30-4:30 p.m. A silent auction, with proceeds going toward educational grants and scholarships, and food and drinks will be available. The Maggie & Amos Foundation was created in memory of Maggie Rosko, 31, a special education teacher, and her son, Amos, 3, who died Oct. 19, 2016, in Byron. Celebrate the Summer Solstice: Join in for fun, music, nature and community at Franklin Creek Grist Mill in Franklin Grove on Saturday, June 21. The event starts at 5 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. Experience the magic of the season at the Summer Solstice Gathering, a Celtic-themed celebration. This family-friendly event is designed to bring the community together through music, nature, and support for local preservation. Enjoy lively performances by musicians Tom Welty, James Miller and Michael Duerst, with a special sunset serenade by violinist Lilly Willett. Lil’ Smoked food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. The event takes place at the scenic Franklin Creek Grist Mill, located at 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds from a silent auction supporting the replacement of aging windows in the Mill. To purchase tickets, contact Jason McGrail at 779-251-0312; Marge Dixon at 815-440-4035; or Natalee Atkinson at Franklin Creek Office. Bring your own beverages and lawn chairs or blankets. Celtic attire is encouraged, with a prize for the best Celtic outfit. For more information, visit the Franklin Creek Conservation Association website or contact the office. The office phone number is 815-456-2718. Send the kids to VBS: St. Paul and Immanuel Lutheran churches invite children to Journey Together Vacation Bible School at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 421 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, and 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 23, followed by a free lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. For ages 3 through completed fifth grade. Register at myvbs.org/immanuelstpauldixon. Touch a truck: Rock Falls' Touch-A-Truck will be June 28 at the Rock Falls riverfront. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature family fun, food vendors and live music. There will be more than 100 vehicles – farm, racing, emergency, construction, and more. Rollin’ Whiskey will perform from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Run Forrest Run from 5-8 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be June 29.

