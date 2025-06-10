The Nelsons to perform acoustic show at The Vixen McHenry

The Nelsons, twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will perform at The Vixen in McHenry Friday, June 20. (Courtesy of Pucker Productions)

The Nelsons, twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will perform an acoustic show Friday, June 20 at The Vixen in McHenry.

Formerly known as Nelson, the twins are the sons of Ricky Nelson, one of the most iconic artists of the 50s and 60s, who sold more than 100 million albums. The Nelson family’s matriarch and patriarch are Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, and are the twins’ grandparents.

Nelson’s debut album, 1990’s “After the Rain,” was certified double platinum and featured the hits “(I Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” and the title track, “After the Rain.”

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, circa 1990, will perform at The Vixen in McHenry Friday, June 20. (Courtesy of Pucker Productions.)

Throughout their career, the Nelsons have continued to impress with their songwriting prowess and electrifying performances. They have written and performed one Number One and five top 10 singles, garnered four Number One MTV videos, sold over five million records and enthralled millions of fans across the globe withtheir magnetic stage presence, according to a news release.

The duo has immersed themselves into refining their songwriting skills and developing their signature sound. The resulting Nelson sound is a unique blend of rock attitude, pop hooks, country lyrics and brother harmonies that have been resonating with audiences globally for three decades.

This show is all-ages and tickets start at $36. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vixenmchenry.com.