STC Six beer launch set for June 18

The STC Six is launching their fourth-annual collaborative beer to support a local non-profit organization, Support Over Stigma.

The STC Six is made up of six St. Charles Breweries: 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

The breweries are hosting a celebration with the first opportunity to taste the new beer on June 18 starting at 5 p.m. at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling – 106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles.

“The STC Six 2025 is a West Coast Pilsner – a true beer lover’s beer that combines the hoppiness of a Pale Ale with the crisp drinkability of a Pilsner,” said Eric Bramwell, Riverlands Brewing’s head brewer/co-founder. “Brewed with lager yeast, and hopped with Simcoe, Krush, Riwaka and Rakau hops, one can expect notes of citrus, tropical fruit and a bit of pine.”

The 2025 STC Six collaborative beer will be available at five breweries in St. Charles while supplies last: 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, and Riverlands Brewing). One dollar from every sale of the STC Six Collaborative Beer and the limited-edition glassware will go towards Support Over Stigma, a local non-profit that provides essential services for military personnel, veterans and first responders to help them overcome the mental health and service-related challenges they encounter.

Since its founding in 2020, Support Over Stigma has supported over 26,000 individuals with live-saving outreach, educational programs, and addressing trauma-induced mental health.

To find additional details on the STC Six Beer Collaboration, visit www.stcsix.com. For more information on Support Over Stigma, visit www.supportoverstigma.org.