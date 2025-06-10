PorchFest bringing live music to Mt. Morris Saturday, June 14

MT. MORRIS – The porches in Mt. Morris will be filled with music during the Eighth Annual Encore! PorchFest, Saturday, June 14.

“PorchFest is the ultimate grassroots community music festival. Many favorites from past years, along with some new musicians will perform 45 minute free sets on community porches and lawns throughout the festival area between 1 and 5 p.m.,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event’s organizers. “The audience picks their choices from a schedule and moves from location to location. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in the grass, walk or ride your bike.”

1-2 p.m.

• Goin Postal Unplugged, Dan Elsasser - classic rock, ballads, country and more, Kalnins’, 111 West Main Street

• The Magtones - husband and wife duo who enjoy playing acoustic pop music in an entertaining style, Bold’s, 109 East Front Street

• Well Strung - four member band playing blues, rock n roll, country, and bluegrass, The Center, 9 East Front Street

• Who Drank All the Tequila, Steve Catron and Friends - acoustic rock with a bluegrass vibe, guitar, bass and mandolin, Labash’s, 305 East Brayton Road

• Crosswind, Lowell Harp and Harold Harrison - guitars and vocals, pop, country, and originals, DeWolf’s, 105 East Center Street

2-3 p.m.

• Jeff Elbel + Ping - Jeff and daughter Melody play fun songs for all ages, both original and covers. The sound is rooted in acoustic Rock and Roll, Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

• Denny Jacobs - easy listening to oldies, guitar and vocal folk and blue singer, Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

• Louise Price & Kevin O’Neil - Irish, Spanish and traditional folk, Wardʼs, 103 South Clark Avenue

• Barb Sorensen - original contemporary pop/rock/country-folk-rock, family friendly, upbeat and positive music, The Mt. Morris Library, 105 South McKendrie Avenue

• Larry Lambe and Randy Holland - anything from the 30’s on, wide variety two performers guitar and harmonica, Haugh’s, 207 West Center Street

3-4 p.m.

• Acoustic Axis - two acoustic guitars and a drummer, sitting in this year, Jeff Elbel, singing classic rock, blues and a couple of classic country tunes, Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

• RuthAnn Lillstrom - Folk-pop/ and originals singer songwriter. guitar and vocalist, The Center, 9 East Front Street

• Ruth Raubertas - traditional Celtic and original composition classical harp music, The Mt. Morris Library, 105 South McKendrie Avenue

• Falling West - Family band that delights in playing Irish and old-time dance music. The band includes fiddle, bodhran, hammered dulcimer, guitar, bouzouki, and banjo, McKanna’s, 206 East Center Street

• Korey Pepper - The Gritty areas of 90s grunge and alternative rock, guitar, singer songwriter, Taylors, 111 West Front Street

4-5 p.m.

• Denny Diamond - known for performing the music of Neil Diamond, mixes in other great classic songs along with a few originals, College Hall, On The Campus, 16 South Wesley Avenue

• Timber Point - bluegrass, Lambrigtsen’s, 112 West Main Street

• Chris Kolling - playing mostly original songs on the electric guitar and also on the electric dulcimer, DeWolf’s, 105 East Center Street

• Greg Crull - blues, country, classic rock, beach music, 110 East Front Street

Schedules with porch locations, music, and food information will be available online at EncorePorchFest.info .