Free summer concerts to feature Elgin Symphony Orchestra musicians

Elgin Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform in three free concerts this summer. (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues to bring live music experiences to Elgin and surrounding communities this summer through free outdoor concerts in Elgin, Barrington and Hoffman Estates.

“We are excited to bring the incredible talent of our ESO musicians to community parks throughout the summer,” said Marc Thayer, chief executive officer of the ESO, in a news release. “We’re always excited to share our enthusiasm for great music with others and these outdoor summer venues offer the perfect opportunity to engage with our community.”

ESO performances:

· Thursday, June 19, at 6 p.m.: The ESO Brass Quintet will perform, along with local Gospel church choirs, at the Gail Borden Public Library’s Juneteenth Celebration on the main library’s Outdoor Stage. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners are welcomed.

· Thursday, June 26, at 7 p.m.: Join the Elgin Symphony Brass Quintet at Lords Park for an evening of music under the summer sky. Presented as part of the City of Elgin’s Concerts in the Park series, this outdoor performance offers a lively and engaging mix of brass music.

· Wednesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m.: Celebrate the holiday at the ESO’s free Patriotic Brass & Percussion concert. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs to enjoy this family-friendly event at the Robert G. Soule Amphitheater at Citizens Park in Barrington. This concert is made possible through the generous support of the Barrington Area Community Foundation.

· Thursday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.: Experience an evening with the ESO String Quartet at the Village Green Amphitheater in Hoffman Estates. Coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables are allowed at this outdoor venue. Seating is first come, first serve.

The ESO begins its 76th subscription season in October. The six-concert series includes Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”, Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 and the Fauré Requiem, and showcases several celebrated guest artists.

For more information about the ESO, visit www.ElginSymphony.org.