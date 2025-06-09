Emagine Batavia offering Father’s Day movie specials

Treat dad to a movie this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, at Emagine Batavia.

Bring dad to Emagine for a memorable Father’s Day experience as he grabs a beer, puts his feet up in Emagine’s luxury heated recliners and watches a movie on the big screen.

Celebrate dad with $5 draft beer specials throughout the day on Sunday, June 15.

All dads will be gifted a branded drink koozie when they visit a theater, while supplies last.

Guests are invited to submit heartfelt video messages that showcase how amazing their father is. Emagine will choose several video submissions to display on the big screen before all movies during Father’s Day weekend.

Enjoy some of the newest releases or some nostalgic films with dad. Films and showtimes vary by location.

“How to Train Your Dragon” Live Action (Rated PG)

“Materialists” (Rated R)

“Field of Dreams” (1989) (Rated PG)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (Rated PG-13)

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) (Rated PG)

Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.