Richardson Adventure Farm B4 festival Saturday

The B4 Summer Festival grounds are shown at Richardson Adventure Farm, Spring Grove. The festival takes place June 7, with 100 percent of proceeds going to five local nonprofits. (Photo by Aaron Hechtman)

Party for a purpose during the B4 Summer Festival from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

The festival with bacon, beer, bands and bourbon donates all of its proceeds to five local nonprofits. Enjoy live music, fireworks, food trucks, ziplining, bourbon and wine tastings, pedal karts and jump zones.

General admission is $16, and children ages 5 and younger are free. Check out more details about Richardson Adventure Farm’s B4 Festival here: B4fest.com.

