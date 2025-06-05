Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke to play Rialto Square Theatre

Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke will bring their Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2025 to the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, Sept. 28. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke will bring their Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2025 to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Sunday, Sept. 28.

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state, according to a news release from the theatre.

Their latest album, “Be Right Here,” draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, Download UK and more.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.