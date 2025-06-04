Treat dad to a Father’s Day meal at these northern Illinois restaurants

Give dad the day off from grilling this year and treat him to brunch, lunch or dinner at one of these restaurants in northern Illinois.

Whether dad prefers a hearty meal, a relaxed brunch, or a unique culinary experience, establishments across the region are offering special menus and memorable atmospheres to celebrate the men in your life.

Here’s a list of some restaurants dad will love:

Port Edward – Algonquin

Father’s Day Champagne Brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vast menu includes a variety of seafood, a carving station with turkey and prime rib, breakfast items and an omelet station, soups, salads and desserts. Adults are $68, children 5-11 are $20 and children 4 and under are free. portedward.com

The prime rib has been the most popular dish at Sorrento’s Restaurant in Maple Park for 50 years. (Photo provided by Sorrento's)

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant is known for their prime rib, which dad will love! The special Father’s Day menu includes not only their famous prime rib, but filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip steak, salmon, shrimp, lobster and more. sorrentosranch.com

Al’s Steakhouse – Joliet

Al’s opens at 2 p.m. and has seatings available until 7 p.m. The special Father’s Day menu includes appetizers oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail and more; entrees include filet mignon, Porterhouse steak, ribeye, ribs, rack of lamb, salmon, lobster tail, chicken and more. Top off your meal with a slice of turtle pie, grasshopper pie, brandy ice, cheesecake or carrot cake. alssteaks.com

White Pines Lodge – Oregon

Father’s Day specials, in addition to the regular menu, are available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The lunch special is $15 and includes a quarter rack of St. Louis ribs with fries and soup and salad bar. The dinner special is 8-ounce prime rib served with mashed potatoes and soup and salad bar. visitwhitepines.com/restaurant

Hank’s Farm – Ottawa

The Father’s Day prime rib brunch buffet is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch items include chef-carved prime rib, roasted turkey, Swedish meatballs, slow-roasted pork, fried chicken, potatoes and more. Breakfast items include eggs Benedict, French toast, sausages and more. Adults are $32, children 5-10 are $14 and children 2-4 are $4. hanksfarm.com

Hank's Farm is a fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, serving up delicious American classics and a legendary Sunday brunch. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Lucille Drury Lane – Oak Brook

Enjoy a feast at Lucille’s Champagne brunch with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes smoked brisket, grilled salmon, a BBQ slider bar, made-to-order omelets, crepes and waffles, a carving station and much more. Adults are $80 and children 5-12 are $30. lucillerestaurant.com

Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s Banquets – DeKalb

Faranda’s will have several Father’s Day specials, in addition to the regular menu. Entrees include beef medallions and fried shrimp, prime rib, salmon and Mediterranean chicken. Dessert is cake by the slice, and drink specials include Harvest Sunrise “beermosa,” Pickleback Mary, Kentucky Brunch Old Fashioned, white wine spritzer and Hawaiian Mimosa. farandas.com

Camp Aramoni – Tonica (Illinois Valley)

The sweet and savory Father’s Day brunch will have seatings at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The menu will have breakfast burritos, sausage, eggs, pimento cheese hash brown casserole, tortellini, Cobb salad, assorted cheesecakes and pies and more. Tickets are $32 per person and $10 for kids under 10. camparamoni.com/occasion/fathers-day-brunch

Riverlands Brewing – St. Charles

Dad will love the Father’s Day feast with Cousin’s Maine Lobster from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy lunch on the patio with live music from Kristin Rose Kelly at 1 p.m. If dad is a fan of unique craft beers, he’ll love the tap list, which includes pilsners, IPAs, lagers, sours, stouts and more. riverlandsbrewing.com

Hardware – North Aurora

Hardware, a sustainable gastropub and brewery, will host a Father’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes smoked brisket, pulled pork sliders, bone-in ham, bacon, sausage, breakfast mac n’ cheese, banana bread French toast pudding, cinnamon rolls, salads, desserts and more. Adults are $44.95, $20.95 for kids 6-12 and $12.95 for kids 5 and under. eathardware.com

Machine Shed – Rockford

Machine Shed, a restaurant dedicated to the American farmer, will have a Father’s Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet will have breakfast favorites, a carving station, ham, fried chicken, ribs, assorted sides, pastries and desserts. Adults are $35, kids 6-12 are $18 and kids 5 and under are free. machineshed.com/rockford

Father’s Day Premier Brunch Cruise on Lake Michigan – Chicago

Bring the whole family for a cruise on Lake Michigan with the beautiful Chicago skyline in the background. The two-hour cruise will have savory and sweet breakfast and lunch classics, desserts, bottomless mimosas and more. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The cruise leaves Navy Pier at 12:30 p.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $129 per person. cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises/fathers-day-brunch-cruise/