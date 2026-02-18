BoDeans to perform 40th anniversary concert at Paramount Theatre April 11

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of BoDeans’ critically acclaimed debut album, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams.”

In honor of the 40th anniversary, BoDeans will perform live at downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre, Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., with a video retrospective that includes songs covering five decades and their 14 studio records. Tune up for a night of countless songs you’ll know from the first note.

Founded and led by original front man, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, BoDeans’ catalog consists of generational anthems like “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho” and “Closer to Free.” The band emerged out of Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1986 with the seminal debut, produced by T Bone Burnett.

Subsequent albums include “Outside Looking In,” “Home,” “Black and White” and “Go Slow Down,” which yielded their 1993 hit “Closer to Free,” the theme song for the smash-hit television series “Party of Five.”

Throughout, BoDeans transformed into a proven live phenomenon by supporting the likes of U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, The Pretenders and David Bowie, in addition to gracing the bills of Farm Aid, Summerfest and Austin City Limits.

For more, visit BoDeans.com.

Tickets to BoDeans range from $29.50 to $69.50, and go on sale today. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days. Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in the heart of downtown Aurora.