5 Things to Do: Kick off summer festival season, support your local library in the Illinois Valley

- Summer Fun Fest Kickoff Party & Ducky Derby: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 6, and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Lehigh Park & Oglesby Pool: Celebrate a free weekend of community fund, food and entertainment as Oglesby kicks off Summer 2025. Catch a free movie night under the stars at Lehigh Park on Friday, then enjoy inflatables for the kids, a cookout, bake sale, Ducky Derby race and more on Saturday. End the festivities with a beer garden and live music from Tim & Wally Band from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
- Peru Public Library Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Peru Public Library: Enjoy some refreshments and celebrate the library’s newly remodeled flooring during this special open house. Learn about the library’s Summer Reading program, which is available for all ages, and enjoy raffles other fun activities.
- Farm Bureau Foundation Tractor Trek: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru Street in Princeton: The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation’s 13th annual Tractor Trek will set out from the fairgrounds for a ride through the county at 8 a.m. Participants can check out the antique tractors and enjoy refreshments and lunch while supporting the foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program.
- Summer Reading Kickoff Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal Street in Ottawa: Sign up for Reddick Public Library’s Summer Reading program while enjoying face-painting, games, crafts and snow cones courtesy of the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. Aussem Dogs will also be on hand selling lunch.
- Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive in Princeton: Join the Rotary Club of Princeton for a day of music at Rotary Park. Performing acts will include Al Brown Trio, Brass from the Past and Beatles tribute band American English.
The Scene