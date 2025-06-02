Chicago Scots to host Scottish Festival & Highland Games in Wheaton

Chicago Scots- Highland Games 2024 The Chicago Scots will host the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Good Ash Studios/Good Ash Studios)

The Chicago Scots will host the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

This celebration will feature Scottish fun, fanfare, music, culture, tradition, skill and athleticism. This year’s music lineup will feature legendary Scottish band Skerryvore as the entertainment headliners. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Skerryvore will bring their contemporary Scottish sound, which fuses folk, traditional, pop and rock influences, to the Main Stage to perform two headlining shows, according to a news release.

The Chicago Scots will host the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Chicago Scots)

This family-friendly event will have an impressive lineup of activities and attractions, featuring the largest pipe band championship in North America, Scottish heavy athletics like the iconic caber-toss, highland dancing, dogs of Scotland, a kids area and Scottish petting zoo, Celtic rock music, Scottish food and drink, whisky tastings and a classic British car show.

Visitors can also explore the marketplace offering a wide array of Scottish goods, including kilts, candy, cuddly toys, jewelry, soccer jerseys, beer, music, tartan items and of course, haggis.

The Chicago Scots will host the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Chicago Scots)

“2024’s Highland Games, our first in Wheaton, were a huge success, as the city truly welcomed us,” Chicago Scots President Gus Noble OBE said in the news release. “This event, now in its 39th year, is a cherished tradition that brings together generations of families. Whether you’re Scottish by birth, by heritage, or simply by inclination, our invitation is to come be Scottish for at least a day. We are looking forward to another incredible year in Wheaton.”

Ticket prices:

Friday: Children 12 and under free; Adults $20

Saturday: Children 12 and under free; Adults $30

Two Day Pass - Children 12 and under free; Adults $45

VIP Two Day Pass: $200 admission includes complimentary food and beverage service (with a Scottish flare), whisky masterclass, premier parking and more.

Parking is free.

For more information, event schedules, competition registration forms, volunteer opportunities or tickets, visit chicagoscots.org or call 708-447-5092.