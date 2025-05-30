Bread & Roses Chorus to hold spring concert in DeKalb

Bread & Roses Chorus celebrates 30 years of singing with the spring concert “A Song is a Good Place to Begin” at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in DeKalb. There is no charge for the concerts, however, free-will donations are appreciated.

In addition to the chorus, performers include singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Conley on the guitar, members of the Harambee Percussion Ensemble and Bread & Roses members Peggy Safford, Sharon McKee and Sherry Jones on African drums, Bread & Roses member Caitlin Gamble on the flute, bassist Gary Mattis and violinist Linda O’Neill.

Selections include Holly Near’s “I Ain’t Afraid” and “1000 Grandmothers;” “Memories of You” written by chorus member Lynn Fisher McCanne and Jenny Covert; and “Water is Life,” written in tribute to The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal members.

The concert will benefit Youth Outlook, Inc. Established in 1998, Youth Outlook is the first and longest-running social service agency in Illinois solely dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth. The agency serves DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Whiteside, and suburban Cook counties, with a local drop-in center in DeKalb and a Thrive space opening in Sycamore next month, according to a news release.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located 800 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

For more information, visit breadandroseschorus.org.