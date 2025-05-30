Aurora Farmers Market opens for 114th season June 7

Aurora Farmers Market opens for the 2025 season on Saturday, June 7. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

The oldest farmers market in Illinois will set up shop for the season in the heart of downtown Aurora.

Established in 1912, the City of Aurora’s market will open Saturday, June 7 at Water Street Square and run through Oct. 4.

Each week, vendors from across the state will bring their fresh produce, baked goods, artisan items and more to the weekly market. A select number of food trucks and pop-up coffee vendors will provide even more options for hungry shoppers.

According to a news release, the Aurora Farmers Market prides itself on showcasing a variety of family-run businesses and providers who call Aurora home—including such mainstays as Biscochos Baked Goods, which has been with the market for nearly eight years, is Aurora-based and sells a variety of breads, cinnamon rolls and cookies.

This commitment to local talent and entrepreneurship is part of what makes Aurora’s market a cut above the rest, market manager Felicia Freitag said in the release.

“We are so excited to kick off our 114th season. We have a new layout this year that will help us fit up to 75 vendors—more than we’ve ever had at the Water Street Square location,” Freitag said.

New this year is the Sprouts Club, an entertainment and activity hub for children. Free for all youngsters, the Sprouts Club will provide a consistent club for children to participate in from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday.

Activities will promote sustainability, farming and produce knowledge, creativity and give children the opportunity to socialize. Children can receive a stamp in their Sprouts Club activity booklet each week, along with a $5 Sprout Token for use on fruits and vegetables. After five stamps, Sprouts can pick out a special prize.

The market will continue to partner with LinkUp Illinois, allowing Link card users to double their link funds and receive tokens and vouchers—redeemable with eligible vendors at the farmers market.

Aurora’s Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon, beginning June 7 through Oct. 4 at 65 S. Water St. in downtown Aurora.

Find the market on the city’s west side on Wednesdays starting July 2 through Aug. 20 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m, location to be determined.