Fox Valley Winery tasting room offers fine wines, live music

Fox Valley Winery’s summer calendar is stacked with live performers who will entertain guests at the Oswego tasting room.

The winery offers wine tasting every day and live music on Friday or Saturday nights most weekends. Performances begin at 6 or 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Upcoming performers this spring and summer include Demi Clara, Harold Dawson, Kathleen Dooley, John Boda, Jim Gruden and more.

Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego (Eric Schelkopf)

Available red wines include 2020 Merlot, 2020 Petite Syrah, 2021 Marquette, Corruption Red and more. Some of the white, fruit and rose wines include Apple Wine, Cranberry Wine, Dry Rose and Seyval Blanc, Vidal Blanc, White Sangria and more.

Relax with a glass of wine and a selection of cheeses on the winery’s beautiful outdoor patio. Browse the collection of hand-painted glass, woodwork, pottery, paintings and other art by local artisans for sale in the tasting room.

For a schedule of live performances, tasting room hours or more information, visit foxvalleywinery.com.