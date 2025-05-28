June 18, 2025
Fox Valley Winery tasting room offers fine wines, live music

By Aimee Barrows
Fox Valley Winery's Oswego tasting room (Photo provided by Fox Valley Winery)

Fox Valley Winery’s summer calendar is stacked with live performers who will entertain guests at the Oswego tasting room.

The winery offers wine tasting every day and live music on Friday or Saturday nights most weekends. Performances begin at 6 or 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Upcoming performers this spring and summer include Demi Clara, Harold Dawson, Kathleen Dooley, John Boda, Jim Gruden and more.

Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego has been named by the Illinois Department of Tourism as an Illinois Made business.

Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego (Eric Schelkopf)

Available red wines include 2020 Merlot, 2020 Petite Syrah, 2021 Marquette, Corruption Red and more. Some of the white, fruit and rose wines include Apple Wine, Cranberry Wine, Dry Rose and Seyval Blanc, Vidal Blanc, White Sangria and more.

Relax with a glass of wine and a selection of cheeses on the winery’s beautiful outdoor patio. Browse the collection of hand-painted glass, woodwork, pottery, paintings and other art by local artisans for sale in the tasting room.

For a schedule of live performances, tasting room hours or more information, visit foxvalleywinery.com.

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.