Six Flags Great America without the screams: A ride-shy visitor’s guide to summer fun

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois. (Photo provided by Six Flags. )

You don’t need nerves of steel or a love of stomach-lurching drops to enjoy a day at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

While the park is known for its towering roller coasters, like the new 180-foot-tall Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster opening Saturday, it’s also a destination for those who prefer to stay grounded.

“There’s so much more here than thrill rides,” said Tony Clark, a Six Flags spokesperson and lifelong fan of the park. “The atmosphere itself is an attraction. Even if you don’t ride, you can still be immersed in the experience.”

An evolving experience

When it opened in 1976 as Marriott’s Great America, it was designed as a traditional theme park with areas celebrating different regions of the country. Even then, it offered more than rides. Guests could wander through Americana-themed zones, catch live entertainment, or unwind on the carousel. Since then, non-ride experiences have only expanded.

Clark said back then, shows took place inside theaters, but that’s changed.

“Now, the focus is on bringing entertainment out into the Midway where people naturally gather,” he said.

The historic trolley track that winds through the park now serves as the route for seasonal parades, transforming walkways into lively stages for music, dancing, and bursts of color. No tickets or seats required.

Beyond the coasters

The 2025 season includes more than just coasters. Six Flags is launching a “Summerbration” packed with immersive events, live entertainment on the Midway, and specialty food offerings catering to every guest, whether they ride or not.

“Great American Nights,” running July 12 through Aug. 3, will include a new nighttime parade, fireworks displays and limited-time food options.

“Food has become a major part of the guest experience,” Clark said. “Our culinary team creates specialty items available only during events like ‘Oktoberfest’ or ‘Viva La Fiesta.’”

For visitors who enjoy the park’s energy but want to stay off the rides, Clark said there’s still plenty to do, including seeing others white-knuckle their experiences. You can live vicariously through thrill-seekers as they conquer rides like the Wrath of Rakshasa.

Flying through five inversions — the most ever on a dive coaster — Wrath of Rakshasa reaches speeds of 67 mph along its 3,239 feet of tubular steel track. Riders on its floorless trains with seven-across seating climb to a staggering 180 feet and are left hanging precariously for three seconds before plunging 171 feet in the 96-degree initial drop — the steepest on a dive coaster, according to park officials.

The wait is almost over! Six Flags Great America is preparing to unleash the all-new Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster on May 31. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great America)

Set in the center of the Midway, the coaster intentionally was positioned for easy viewing.

“You can stand right there and watch people dive straight down toward you,” Clark said. “It’s one of the coolest things you can see without ever getting on.”

Gentle rides and first-timer favorites

Guests also can explore the Great America Scenic Railway, a leisurely ride that circles the park, or catch a performance at Hometown Square, where the old train station has been repurposed as a stage.

For those ready to try just one ride, Clark suggests starting with the Columbia Carousel or Logger’s Run, a laid-back water ride that ends with a refreshing splash. “These are great steppingstones,” he said. “They’re fun, but not intimidating.”

Something for everyone

Clark said the park’s design increasingly considers multigenerational groups.

Six Flags is adding experiences that appeal to guests of all ages and comfort levels, from grandparents to toddlers.

“The shift is intentional,” Clark explained. “We want everyone to have a great time, whether they’re here for the coasters or just the atmosphere.”

Six Flags already is planning its 50th anniversary celebration for 2026.

While details are still under wraps, Clark said it will focus on nostalgia, guest experiences, and a broad mix of food, entertainment, and decor.

“It won’t just be about one big ride,” he said. “It will be a yearlong celebration of everything people have loved about this park for decades.”

Visit the Six Flags website for event dates, times, and pricing.