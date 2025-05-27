Genoa Days set for May 28-31

Visitors wait for food as others enjoy the rides during Genoa Days, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in downtown Genoa. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

It’s officially summertime in Genoa, as the 89th annual Genoa Days festival kicks off Wednesday, May 28 and runs through Saturday, May 31 in the city’s downtown.

Jackson Mettler, 2, from Sycamore, tries to pick a good duck for a prize at Genoa Days, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in downtown Genoa. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The festival runs from 6-10 p.m. each night, and includes a carnival, games, food, entertainment and more. The carnival will have $30 wristband specials on Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Genoa Days King & Queen Scholarship Competition kicks off the event on Wednesday night. Live music takes center stage Thursday through Saturday nights, with free performances from The Beaux, Sound Check, County Line and Saturday night headliners Project Nostalgia Band.

The Genoa Days parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday from Main and Hadsall streets and proceeds west down Main Street and ends at the corner of W. Hill and W. Washington streets.

Visit the Genoa Days Facebook page for more information.