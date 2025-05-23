Morton Arboretum to host special programs for all ages this summer

The Children's Garden at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. (The Morton Arboretum)

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is offering special programs and activities for families and visitors of all ages through Labor Day weekend—providing more opportunities to explore, play and learn about nature.

Several programs will complement the arboretum’s Vivid Creatures exhibit, which is a collection of massive, colorful, whimsical animal sculptures placed throughout the arboretum.

A free art making program, the Vivid Creations Art Workshop, will open in the Arboretum’s Children’s Garden on weekends throughout the summer for children and families to create their own works of art inspired by the large-scale sculptures in Vivid Creatures, according to a news release from the arboretum.

Spectra, a brittle button snail, is one of five large sculptures on display at Morton Arboretum's "Vivid Creatures" exhibit. (John Weinstein)

Young artists will learn about different art materials, with workshop creations inspired by a different Vivid Creatures sculpture each month—from the wide, feathery wings of Cadence, the sandhill crane, to the shiny, colorful shell of Spectra, the brittle button snail. The free Vivid Creations Art Workshop is open on Saturdays and Sundays from through Sept. 1.

“In the Children’s Garden, we believe in the power of free play and hands-on discovery to spark creativity. The Vivid Creations Art Workshops invite children and families to imagine and create together in a space that promotes connection and self-expression,” Emilian Geczi, manager of early childhood programs at The Morton Arboretum, said in the news release.

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Arboretum’s Children’s Garden, a lush oasis for kids of all abilities, offering streams, wading ponds, giant tree roots to slide down and picnic pavilions. This four-acre outdoor play space provides hands-on play for children and families that sparks a love for the outdoors. Additional free programming will be offered in the Children’s Garden throughout the summer, with family-friendly activities including Art in the Garden and a special Nature Play for All weekend event on May 31 and June 1.

The popular Wonder Woods Mini Golf returns to the Arboretum through Monday, Sept. 1. This imaginative, tree-themed course was specially designed for the arboretum with the help of its research scientists, and brings tree science to life in fun and unexpected ways. Guests must reserve a specific time slot by purchasing tickets in advance.

The east end of the Morton Arboretum's "Grand Garden" provides beautiful views from a spacious terrace. (Brian Hill)

General admission to the Arboretum starts at $16.95 for tickets purchased in advance online, including free access to Vivid Creatures, at mortonarb.org.

Discounts are available for seniors and children. Admission is always free for Arboretum members.