Relive the 80s in ‘Always Something There...’ at Marriott Theatre

Take a trip back to the 1980s in the new musical “Always Something There...” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

The musical opens 7 p.m. June 25 and runs through Aug. 10. The story is a modern musical homage to all things 80s.

“As a child of the 80s, I’m totally excited to bring ‘Always Something There…' to life with this rad team of creators and artists,” director James Vásquez said in a news release. “It’s a celebration of finding your voice and stepping into your authentic self, with the help of, like, the most awesome mixtape of ’80s hits you can imagine.”

“Always Something There…" is a vibrant new jukebox musical by Chicago-raised playwright Sandy Rustin. Set to an electrifying soundtrack of hits from the 1980s, this show delivers a fresh twist on the time-travel tale, promising a fun and relatable experience for audiences of all ages, according to the release.

When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a golden opportunity to relive her senior year of high school in suburban Chicago, 1989. Armed with the wisdom of her adult self, Samantha can reshape her teenage choices. She can rekindle friendships, reclaim her voice and maybe even get a second shot at first love.

Inspired by ’80s teen-flicks and pop culture like “Sixteen Candles,” ”Back to the Future” and “Peggy Sue Got Married,” this playful musical ultimately returns Samantha to the present where she emerges transformed by her ultimate “do-over” experience.

Powered by a score of hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Go’s and Tiffany, among many others, “Always Something There…“ is a nostalgic love letter to the ’80s and a celebration of self-discovery, second chances and the power of music to heal old wounds, according to the release.

Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com . For show times and dates, or more information, visit MarriottTheatre.com.

Guests are also invited to visit Three Embers Restaurant before the show to experience a pop-up experience that will coincide with “Always Something There…," transporting guests to another realm while enjoying a themed food and beverage menu led by the culinary team at Three Embers Restaurant.