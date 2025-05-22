5 Things to Do: Fests, theaters, outdoor concerts, cruise nights, giant bounce park on tap in DuPage

1. Three plays on stage: Village Theatre Guild presents “The Crowd You’re in With,” described as a funny, thought-provoking play on procreating and parenting perspectives at a Fourth of July barbecue in Chicago. Written by award-winning playwright Rebecca Gilman, it runs weekends, May 23 to June 14, near the northwest corner of Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard in Glen Ellyn. villagetheatreguild.com/productions. Wheaton Drama will stage the musical “Sweet Charity” from Thursdays through Sundays, May 23 to June 15, at Playhouse 111 at 111 N. Hale St. in Wheaton. Musical numbers include “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now” and “I’m a Brass Band.” Based on an original screenplay by artists including Federico Fellini, it has a tuneful mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon. wheatondrama.org/project/sweet-charity. Theatre-on-the-Hill offers Douglas Adams’ “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” from May 23 to 25 at the Claar Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. It’s based on the novel by Adams, famed for “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” theateronthehill.org.

2. Friday Night Live and Cruise Night: Kick-start your weekends with concerts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 23 to Aug. 29 at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. Each Friday (except June 20 and July 4) will highlight a different band for all ages to enjoy. Bands range from rock to jazz, pop to blues. Duck & Cover Band opens the free series with rock from the ‘60s and early ’70s, followed by rockabilly by Handsome Devils on May 30. downtowndg.org. It will overlap the Moose Lodge Cruise Night showcasing classic cars from June 6 to Aug. 22. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

3. Spring Fling Festival and a carnival: The Westmont Lions Club invites everyone to the free festival on Memorial Day weekend from Friday through Sunday, May 23 to 25, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Hours are 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. It offers music by noted bands, Salt Creek Ballet performance, food vendors, crafters, commercial vendors, carnival and other attractions (tinyurl.com/ykk2x4xm). Darien will present a Memorial Day weekend carnival from May 23 to 26 at Chestnut Court Shopping Center, southeast corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road. darien.il.us.

4. Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest: The Forge Lemont Quarries in Lemont spotlights its popular summer event featuring live blues music, barbecue and more than 15 breweries sampling their beverages on Saturday, May 24. The fest begins at noon. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $45 the day of the event. forgeparks.com/event/blues-brews-bbq-fest.

5. “FUNBOX, The World’s Biggest Bounce Park”: The event is ongoing various weekend days into mid-July at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard. Jumpers can immerse themselves in a 25,000-square-foot world of inflatable attractions. Admission starts with a $19 grand opening special this holiday weekend. funbox.com/chicago.

